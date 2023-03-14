WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, said the federal government’s response to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank raises more questions than answers.

“My office and I have been in contact with federal financial regulators since Friday, and we continue to closely monitor the situation,” Britt said. “The public deserves full transparency and accountability without regard to partisanship.”

Britt, a member of the Senate Banking subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, asked why regulators didn’t see this coming. “Did Silicon Valley’s focus on ESG distract from their fiduciary responsibilities, in turn contributing to its collapse? How much extra money will local community banks in rural Alabama have to fork up to fund the Administration’s plans?”

Britt said a Monday briefing call, in which the Federal Reserve did not take part, did not provide clarity on the situation. She also questioned why Senate Republicans were excluded from Sunday’s bicameral member briefing.

“Right now, we have more questions than answers. Ultimately, American taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for bank executives’ mismanagement and regulators’ failure. I will continue to support the strength of our financial system, which is crucial to hardworking families, small businesses, retirees, and communities in every corner of our nation.”