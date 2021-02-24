City officials preparing for upcoming events

Easter Hat Parade and Contest

On the heels of the “Showtime at the Stadium,” city staffers will be getting ready for the March 27 Easter at the Farmers Market, which will feature the return of the Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest.

“You’re really getting a three-in-one event,” said Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland. “We have a great slate of produce and crafts vendors that are the heart of our Market, so we hope you will take the opportunity to buy some fresh seasonal vegetables and homemade items. The Easter bunny will be a special guest, and we will have the absolutely delightful Easter Hat Parade and taste-tempting Deviled Egg Contest to really make for a festive event. I hope everyone is as happy as I am to see the comeback of these unique activities to our Easter at the Market lineup.”

Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market March 27 and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.