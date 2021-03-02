 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

February 22

Jessica Fuller, 32, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana

Caitlin Humphries, 25, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana

Brandi Carter, 35, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x3, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity

Donald Green, 33, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity

Evertt Hornsby, 40, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of first degree marijuana, certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm

Joyce Stayrook, 57, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia

February 23Janhoi Barnes, 36, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing

February 24Ashley Fuchs, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2

Eugina Harrell, 47, Opp—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Bobby Edgil, 42, Troy—felony probation violation

Brittany Rich, 19, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

February 25William Stoudmire, 41, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, attempt to elude

Devante Harris, 25, Enterprise—first degree theft of property, first degree attempted theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Tremetrius Kent, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

February 26Michael Nelson, 65, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Brooke Heldreth, 34, Daleville—felony probation violation x2

Toni Kujan, 46, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Ashley Dubose, 33, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x14

February 27Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Javier Coc, 42, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 28Jackie Robinson, 20, Daleville—public intoxication

Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—criminal littering

Terence Lampley, 55, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven Griffin, 46, Enterprise—first degree attempted domestic violence (assault)

Jay Owens, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Alodfo Coc-Pana, 34, Enterprise—public intoxication

Kayla Kerfoot, 32, Enterprise—first degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Bryan Foley, 46, Elba—certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm x2

Amanda Smith, 33, Daleville—felony failure to appear

March 1Daniel Blue, 50, Jacksonville, Fla.—third degree domestic violence

