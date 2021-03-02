Coffee County arrest report

February 22
Jessica Fuller, 32, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana
Caitlin Humphries, 25, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana
Brandi Carter, 35, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x3, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity
Donald Green, 33, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity
Evertt Hornsby, 40, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree possession of first degree marijuana, certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm
Joyce Stayrook, 57, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia
February 23Janhoi Barnes, 36, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing
February 24Ashley Fuchs, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2
Eugina Harrell, 47, Opp—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Bobby Edgil, 42, Troy—felony probation violation
Brittany Rich, 19, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
February 25William Stoudmire, 41, Enterprise—disorderly conduct, attempt to elude
Devante Harris, 25, Enterprise—first degree theft of property, first degree attempted theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Tremetrius Kent, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
February 26Michael Nelson, 65, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Brooke Heldreth, 34, Daleville—felony probation violation x2
Toni Kujan, 46, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Ashley Dubose, 33, Elba—illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card x14
February 27Michael Thomas, 33, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Javier Coc, 42, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 28Jackie Robinson, 20, Daleville—public intoxication
Darryl Carter, 51, Enterprise—criminal littering
Terence Lampley, 55, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven Griffin, 46, Enterprise—first degree attempted domestic violence (assault)
Jay Owens, 26, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Alodfo Coc-Pana, 34, Enterprise—public intoxication
Kayla Kerfoot, 32, Enterprise—first degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Bryan Foley, 46, Elba—certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm x2
Amanda Smith, 33, Daleville—felony failure to appear
March 1Daniel Blue, 50, Jacksonville, Fla.—third degree domestic violence