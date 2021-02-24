County averaging 9 COVID cases a day

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning that the county’s COVID statistics are getting better every week.
The State of Alabama is looking better, too. The Alabama Department of Public Health recorded 5,238 new cases in the last week, which is down about a 75 percent drop from last month’s high, Brown said. In total, the state now has 486,843 cases and 9,592 deaths.
Over the last week, Coffee County gained 132 new cases, or about nine a day, bringing the total cumulative cases to 5,208.
“That’s quite a drop from when we were having almost 55 a day about a month ago,” Brown said.
Though the daily average has lowered, the death rate continues to remain constant at around 1.8 percent. Eighteen deaths were added in the last two weeks, and the total is now at 96.
“If we have nine cases a day, we can expect one death a week, and one death a week is too many in my opinion,” he said, “so we want to get that as close to zero as we can, and eventually to zero.”
Hospitalization rates are also “much better,” Brown said. In the last week, there were 867 new COVID patients, which means approximately 7.5 percent of all hospitalizations were caused by COVID. At one point, the state had reached a high of 3,070 patients, about 19 percent of all hospitalizations. ICU bed numbers have also fallen back into the normal range.
However, Brown urges the public not to get comfortable with the new figures.
“With our numbers dropping, we don’t want people to become complacent and not seek the vaccine,” he said. “Please, if you can, seek the vaccine. I know there’s not many out there right now, but we’re moving up on that.”
To date, the state has received 1,320,175 doses and administered 717,477—14.5 percent of the population has received one or more doses.
Brown said they expect the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot to be approved for emergency use “hopefully” later this week, and Pfizer has also asked the FDA’s permission to raise its storage temperature from between -112 and -76 to between -13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit for two weeks to simplify logistics for distribution.
“We have been continuously performing stability studies to support the production of the vaccine at commercial scale, with the goal of making the vaccine as accessible as possible for healthcare providers and people across the U.S. and around the world,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a press release. “If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in how they manage their vaccine supply.”
Brown said they’ve also been in continued discussions with Walmart—which is currently providing around 80 vaccines a day—to be able to get the chain pharmacy more doses.
Overall, he was satisfied with where the numbers are at and said he thinks it will continue to improve as more vaccines are made available.
“It’s better news and getting better all the time. Things are looking better, and we hope it keeps getting better,” he said. “I think as we keep getting vaccines in more arms, hopefully those numbers will stay low.”
In other business:
- The commission voted to reappoint Dan Stokes and James Liptrot to a six-year term on the Board of Directors for the Coffee County Water Authority.
- County Agent Gavin Mauldin invited anyone interested in pesticide testing and training on Friday to call the office and reserve a slot.
- The next Coffee County Commission meeting was scheduled for March 8 at 9 a.m.