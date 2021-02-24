County averaging 9 COVID cases a day

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning that the county’s COVID statistics are getting better every week.

The State of Alabama is looking better, too. The Alabama Department of Public Health recorded 5,238 new cases in the last week, which is down about a 75 percent drop from last month’s high, Brown said. In total, the state now has 486,843 cases and 9,592 deaths.

Over the last week, Coffee County gained 132 new cases, or about nine a day, bringing the total cumulative cases to 5,208.

“That’s quite a drop from when we were having almost 55 a day about a month ago,” Brown said.

Though the daily average has lowered, the death rate continues to remain constant at around 1.8 percent. Eighteen deaths were added in the last two weeks, and the total is now at 96.

“If we have nine cases a day, we can expect one death a week, and one death a week is too many in my opinion,” he said, “so we want to get that as close to zero as we can, and eventually to zero.”