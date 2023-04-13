OZARK-A proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Dale County was signed by the Dale County Commission Tuesday.

Laura Beth Thomas from the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center joined commissioners at the proclamation signing. Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center serves Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.

“We must all work together to increase awareness about child abuse and create a safe and healthy environment for children where they can live with supportive families and engaged communities,” said Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon, reading from the proclamation. “Child abuse and neglect are serious problems affecting every segment of our community and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone.

“Effective child abuse prevention activities and training succeed because of partnerships created between child welfare professional, education, health, community, faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies and families,” McKinnon said. “The most important thing we can do to help children thrive is to support families before they reach a crisis.”

The Southeast Alabama CAC is a non-profit 501(c) (3) agency and relies on private and public grants, donations and fundraisers to provide its services to children and their non-offending family members.

The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center opened in Dothan in 1992 after then Houston/Henry County District Attorney Douglas A. Valesksa, along with community members and officials, joined to vastly improve investigations into the cases involving the sexual abuse of children.

The CAC works with a multidisciplinary team, which includes law enforcement, Department of Human Resources, and district attorneys’ offices for the four counties served.