The Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County competition is scheduled for this Friday at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.
Five participants will compete for opportunities to earn college scholarships and thousands of dollars in cash scholarships donated by businesses and residents in Coffee County.
The Coffee County participants for the Class of 2021 are all Enterprise High School students. They are Mary Cam Burg, Claire Drennen, Emily Littel, Tatum Mitchell and Madelyn Roberts. The competition is open to all of Coffee County.
“They’re very sharp young ladies,” DYWOCC Chairman Helen Faught said Monday. “All five of them have very outgoing personalities. You can just tell they’re genuine. They have a genuine friendship among each other and have been very supportive and encouraging of each other.”
The young women will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories — Scholastic (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent) and Self-Expression (15 percent).
The Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.
“It is about putting yourself out there,” Faught said. “It’s about learning how to express yourself and learn more about what’s going on in current events and being able to tell people how you feel about certain situations or about different things that are going on our country, especially right now.
“They work on that among each other in small groups and they also practice it in an interview-type setting.”
The program is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door for ages under 12 years old for $5 and 12 and over for $10.
The winner advances to the state program in Montgomery.
Last year’s winner, Ashley-Sinclair Curtis of Enterprise, said she is “super excited” that she participated in the program.
“I gained so much from it — so much experience with interviews, talking in front of people, just different kinds of experiences that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Curtis said. “I met incredible people along the way.
“I mean, I haven’t found a better group of people than the group I was able to meet through Distinguished Young Women. It’s just been a true blessing to have been a part of it, and I’m excited for our show on Friday.”
The DYW program was founded in 1958 in Mobile. Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. Its mission is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent.
Faught said this year’s contestants have been outstanding to work with.
“They have to be at all the rehearsals and workshops,” she said. “With COVID going on they’ve had Zoom meetings. We’ve been trying to work it out with a crazy schedule. They’ve done really well preparing themselves for this despite everything going on.”
To learn more, visit www.DistinguishedYW.org and www.coffee.al.distinguishedym.org.
