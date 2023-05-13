Charles Philip Arthur George knew what he was doing, choosing to officially become England’s King Charles III on May 6, instead of May 14.

About all Charles had to compete against was the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Today’s a different matter; several kingish events happened on May 14, as in 1483, when France’s King Charles VIII was coronated.

May 14, 1610, saw France’s King Henry IV stabbed dead on a Paris street by a fanatical assassin.

On May 14, 1643, Louis XIV, a 4-year-old, became France’s King.

Great Britain was already in the news on May 14, in:

1607—Colonists established the first permanent English settlement in America at Jamestown, now Virginia.

1767—British government disbanded American’s import tea duty.

1787—After having defeated British forces in the Revolutionary War, American delegates gathered in Philadelphia to draw up the U.S. Constitution.

1796—English country doctor Edward Jenner first used his smallpox vaccine in Berkeley, Gloucestershire.

1842—“Illustrated London News,” the world’s first illustrated weekly newspaper, began publication.

Can’t remember the late Bobby Rowe, Enterprise State Community College instructor, teaching us about all these events but he tried his best at the end of one quarter to teach us about the Holocaust/other World War II events, like what happened May 14, 1944, when German General Irwin Rommel/others tried one of more than 20 unsuccessful Adolph Hitler assassination attempts.

Hmmm.

Two “Click Here” efforts showed estimates of 167,284—249,329 living U.S. World War II military veterans.

But that was Wednesday.

If earlier estimates of 1,000—1,100 daily WWII deaths are correct, well, do the math.

We could run out of WWII vets before we run out of 2023.

Meanwhile, our patriotic holiday season is upon us.

Today is sort of a holiday, recognizing the 1942 formation of the U.S. Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps.

Armed Forces Day is May 20.

Memorial Day is May 29.

The 79th anniversary of D-Day is June 6, and the anniversary of Old Glory’s adoption is observed on Flag Day, June 14.

Then there’s July 4, our celebration of Independence Day.

Hmmm.

Almost wherever Americans look nowadays, our history, what ain’t forgotten, is being rewritten.

At the current rate of mass shootings, 200 through May 6, most everything U.S. patriotic days honor might become mostly meaningless.

Future young’uns won’t know Meriwether Lewis/William Clark’s expedition left St. Louis seeking the Pacific Ocean, on May 14, 1804; the trek was commissioned by Thomas Jefferson.

Note to newcomers: Jefferson was the third U.S. President.

Less tragic, soon folks won’t recall cash admission tickets, first used at a football game on May 14, 1874, when Harvard beat the University of McGill (Canada), 3-0.

“Cash only” was accepted at the venue’s gate, unlike many “no-cash” stadiums now.

Ditto when the world’s oldest continuously-operating picture show, the State Theatre, opened in Washington, Iowa, on May 14, 1897, and May 14, 1908’s first U.S. passenger airplane flight; a decade later, Sunday baseball was legalized in Washington, D.C.

Cash talked everywhere then, talks some places now.

Cries and screams, too.

So do certain Americans whenever another special celebration is forgotten.

Forsaken mothers.

It’s Mother’s Day (b. 1907) again.

Hopefully, young’uns will never forget their best friends/last earthly persons to give up on ’em.

Prisons/jails are already teeming with mothers’ disappointments …