Main Street Enterprise is hosting this year’s Back to School Bash July 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come downtown to kick off tax-free weekend with music in the streets, in-store promotions and a pop-up event in the Enterprise Public Library.
Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said the Downtown merchants will be extending their hours, offering giveaways and discounts throughout their stores and helping students get ready to go back to school with the latest fashion trends.
The Enterprise Public Library will be hosting a pop-up event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that will feature several organizations and businesses around the community that offer after school extracurricular activities. Organizations scheduled to be present are The Link Volleyball Academy, Enterprise Parks and Recreation, Mojukai Karate, Wiregrass Tennis, Enterprise School of Dance, Ace Cheer of Dothan, All Zones Fast Pitch Academy, Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass Enterprise Unit, Girl Scouts and CrossFit FXT. Students and their families are encouraged to stop by to collect information about the various programs and services these businesses offer.
“Main Street Enterprise, along with the Downtown Businesses, encourage everyone to come downtown and shop during the Back to School Bash! Thank you for shopping local and supporting the local small businesses in Downtown Enterprise,” Kendrick said.
For more information, please contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.
