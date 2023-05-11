Moving the Elba E911 Dispatch Center to the government complex in New Brockton took a step forward this week with a unanimous Coffee County Commission vote to sign an agreement with the city of Elba, who at an earlier city council meeting signed a similar agreement with the county.

Enterprise will still maintain their dispatch center and continue serving the eastern part of the county, said E-911 Director Dean Blair. “But moving the dispatch service for the western part of the county to a centralized location will better serve our citizens and enhance the training and overall operation of our emergency communications.”

“We have two public safety answering points in Coffee County,” said Blair. “Enterprise basically dispatches east side of the county and Elba has been handling dispatch for the west side of the county and the sheriff’s office. The Pea River is pretty basically the dividing line.”

Blair said that the consolidation of dispatch services within the county has been the topic of discussion for at least two years. When the plan becomes a reality later this year, emergency calls will no longer be answered at the Elba Police Department. Instead the service will be assumed by the county through dispatch housed at the government complex in New Brockton. “It will be all under one umbrella,” is the way Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith described the move.

“We’ve got a great group of county commissioners who go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Blair. “They don’t just look at what’s best for the commission; they look at what will benefit the entire county.

“We will handle emergency communications from the New Brockton location,” Blair said, adding that a new communication tower is part of the plan. The dispatch center personnel will be Coffee County Commission employees.

“The county can provide more competitive salaries to hire and retain public safety communicators,” Blair said. “The wheels are in motion on this project that we’ve discussed for over two years.”