ECS Board ready for the school year

School officials offered reassurance to parents and staff of how the upcoming year is being handled and provided a few updates during Enterprise City School’s board meeting Tuesday night.
Superintendent Greg Faught said they are very excited to get the year started, and while it’s going to be a big challenge, assured the public that everyone has been “working very hard to meet that challenge up front.”
One of the biggest challenges facing this school year is the topic of distance learning. He said for the high school students, ACCESS will be available through Troy University as well as the SchoolsPLP content through the Schoology platform.
Grades kindergarten through eighth will use Google Classroom and Schoology. Through Schoology, teachers can build classrooms, assignments and activities, though Faught said it all may not be finished by the first day of school. Nineteen percent of students have been signed up for distance learning, and it takes roughly 30 minutes to get each child set up and their schedule changed, he explained.
“It may be a situation where that is not ready on the first day of school, but it will be ready in some capacity shortly after,” he said. “Traditionally, the first couple of days of school are procedural in nature anyway. The kids are learning about what the expectations are, they’re getting paper work done, just a lot of housekeeping stuff.”
Just one of many concerns for those considering distance learning has been about families who don’t have the proper devices at home. The board has developed a plan so that families needing devices will be able to check them out through the schools “soon.” The board discussed requiring insurance on the devices to cover any potential damages, but no decision was made and more information will be available at a later date.
In a new development, Faught said the state department has now released a rubric for the schools to plan their reopening guidelines around. “Four to five” items will need to be added to the existing plan the board has been discussing these last few months, he said.
The superintendent advised parents to keep an eye out for those additions to be released soon. In order to keep parents and staff updated as easily as possible, the Remind app would be utilized more often to avoid missing the robocalls.
As evidenced Wednesday morning by Gov. Kay Ivey’s extension of the mask and Safer at Home orders, community support in wearing masks and social distancing is more important now than ever.
“I want to encourage everyone within the community to engage in preventative behaviors, masking up, wearing facial coverings and proper hand sanitation,” Faught said.
“We’re going to have to work with parents more than ever. We really need to rely on them to do proper screening before their children come to school. We’re going to work together to make sure we’re successful.”
Board member Robert Doerer asked if military families who arrived after the deadline to choose between distance learning and in-person would still have the ability to make a choice, and Faught said yes.
Board President Reid Clark asked that if anyone has any questions to direct their questions to the board or other school personnel.
“We can’t do anything if we don’t know there’s a question,” he said.
In other business:
- After a brief clarification, the financial statements were approved.
- Eureka Math, the company that provides the math assessment for the district, also provides digital resources to help identify and address gaps in knowledge. The board agreed to renew the service at a cost of $51,456 that will be paid out of federal carryover money.
- Watson Glass was awarded a bid of $28,430 to create the security vestibule at Harrand Creek Elementary School.
- The personnel list was approved and will be published at a later date.
- A proposed termination was approved and will take effect Aug. 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!