ECS Board ready for the school year

Just one of many concerns for those considering distance learning has been about families who don’t have the proper devices at home. The board has developed a plan so that families needing devices will be able to check them out through the schools “soon.” The board discussed requiring insurance on the devices to cover any potential damages, but no decision was made and more information will be available at a later date.

In a new development, Faught said the state department has now released a rubric for the schools to plan their reopening guidelines around. “Four to five” items will need to be added to the existing plan the board has been discussing these last few months, he said.

The superintendent advised parents to keep an eye out for those additions to be released soon. In order to keep parents and staff updated as easily as possible, the Remind app would be utilized more often to avoid missing the robocalls.

As evidenced Wednesday morning by Gov. Kay Ivey’s extension of the mask and Safer at Home orders, community support in wearing masks and social distancing is more important now than ever.

“I want to encourage everyone within the community to engage in preventative behaviors, masking up, wearing facial coverings and proper hand sanitation,” Faught said.