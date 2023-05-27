Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When we graduated from Enterprise High School May 27, 1968, guys in our class fretted about fighting the escalating Vietnam War.

Did we ever.

Hmmm.

Mother’d advised her only child to look at every graduate before commencement, said we’d never again gather all 204 classmates, a blended collection featuring bunches of us natives, Elba/New Brockton day-trippers, military dependents, and scholars who’d moved here for assorted reasons.

Mother was right; reunion planners haven’t found but half our class since our rainy Monday night commencement; at least 75 in our gaggle haven’t been where we could even hunt ’em.

Fifty-eight classmates—some who didn’t graduate that night—have died.

It’s likely a sizeable percentage of the 75 truant Wildcats have also died in 55 years.

One undeniable fact: One of us, CWO Lawrence John Herman III, died in Vietnam.

Bud Herman was a quiet young’un who joined the inaugural EHS ROTC program in 1967-68.

Bud’s name isn’t etched into the wall entering Johnny Henderson Family Park; Bud’s legal address when he died was Ozark.

The names of Green Miller Jr., Jimmy Stephens, and Jimmy Layton, other ’60s EHS students, are on the wall; in the House of Adams, wall visits ain’t necessary to cherish the ultimate gift of freedom those heroes helped provide those of us who didn’t serve in Vietnam or elsewhere.

Gallant Alabamians, plus all America’s military forces who died in conflict since the American Civil War and others who’ve died serving in peacetime, are annually honored on May’s last Monday.

The holiday, begun as Decoration Day, became Memorial Day before your scribe began buying red poppies from veterans hawking them on Saloom’s corner, honoring their deceased comrades.

That was about 1959, loyal readers may recall, when Memorial Day began growing in emotional importance in the HoA.

It sprouted almost immediately after your scribe made Gramma Adams cry in her Decatur, Michigan, home, by asking about a picture of a kneeling WWII soldier holding a submachine gun.

“Gramma, when was this picture of Uncle Don made?”

Gramma didn’t answer. Started crying. Ran to her bedroom. Closed the door.

Shortly thereafter, Mother and Daddy returned and found your scribe in the yard, unashamedly bawling.

“What’s wrong?

“Why are you crying?

“What’d you do?”

“Asked Gramma about that picture of Uncle Don in his Army uniform … and she started crying.”

“Son, that’s not your Uncle Don; it’s your Uncle Ed, who was killed in Italy in 1944,” Daddy gently explained, not mentioning Uncle Ed’s remains never got home until February 1949.

Note: Americus, Georgia’s Luther H. Jordan, killed in Korea in 1950, is finally home and will be buried in Andersonville National Cemetery Monday.

Ain’t been many bedtimes in 63 years the scenario with Gramma hasn’t replayed in its entirety, more unforgettable even than the “Saving Private Ryan” scene when Mrs. Ryan learned three of her sons had been killed in action.

Mrs. Ryan muttered nary a word, but her reaction wailed louder than words ever could.

Gramma’s did, too.

Gramma hugged her, ahem, favorite grandchild when her tears played out.

Hmmm.

Had a dream recently about dying, then floating through the Pearly Gates, anxiously wondering who’d be waiting nearby.

Lo and behold, front and center, there stood Gramma, who smiled and said, “Ricky, this is your Uncle Ed … ”