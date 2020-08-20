Elba BOE talks upcoming football season

“Football is going to have its challenges just like everything else in the education world right now. Once we view what happens Friday night, we’ll have two weeks to determine if we can continue this way or if we need to do something different,” he said.

“There’s going to be things we’re going to monitor on Friday night and the police and sheriff’s department will give us assistance in some of those areas. Masks will be required to enter, and I’ve already asked the police for help with that so our ticket takers don’t have to deal with that.”

Not only will the experience be different for the fans, it’ll look different for the players, too. The band will not be allowed on the field before the game and will instead play the national anthem from the stands, and the cheerleaders will be spread out across the sidelines. The run-through team entrance to the field will still take place, he said, but will be regulated so players and cheerleaders aren’t standing around waiting during the coin toss.

He also said the end-of-game handshakes are going to look different as well “because they’re not going to get to. They’ll be on the 45 and the 45 looking at each other saying ‘good game brother.’”

The biggest change, for this first game at least, will be the absence of a pep rally.