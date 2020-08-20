Elba BOE talks upcoming football season

In the first school board meeting since Elba students returned to school, the main focus was on updating the board on the number of absent students, how the schools’ safety plans are working and procedures for athletic events in anticipation of the first football game of the season Friday night.
Superintendent Chris Moseley opened his superintendent’s report with an update on the number of students and employees sent home since school began on Aug. 10. At this time, 20 total students have been sent home with symptoms or close-contact exposure to someone exhibiting symptoms. Moseley said this number includes students from just before school started.
“Our biggest episode was prior to students returning,” he said. “At that point, we had 10 children who were quarantined, and out of those 10, there was only one that did have a positive test at that point. Those students were given a new date to return to school. They did not come the first day.
“Now after students have come back, and this still includes the number from before school started, we have had six that have either gone through our testing or have been in close contact with someone else who are home. They are either remaining their 14 days or haven’t been to the doctor, but right now we have six that are out who have not come back.”
Also prior to school starting, one employee tested positive and three others were quarantined and given a date to return. Moseley said they are up to five employees out.
“However, two of those five were employees who were asked to remain home prior to school starting, so we’ve really only added three employees,” he added.
He reported no issues or problems with students wearing their masks and expressed appreciation for those students who have forgotten their masks for coming to get one from the office.
He also said there had been no issues with breakfast and lunch after “working out the kinks” from the first few days school was back in session. Upgrades are still ongoing with half of the touchless faucets for the bathrooms being installed, and the next half, which includes the football stadium, should be finished in the near future.
Administrators are also working on a plan for teachers who are quarantined to be able to work from home so they don’t lose sick days, he said, potentially using Zoom or other means, but more information will come later as the plan gets finalized.
Moseley also discussed the starting guidelines for athletic events more in-depth as the Friday night football game approaches. Guidelines were posted to the Elba Tiger Athletics Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
- Capacity will not be limited to start the season
- Masks are required
- No one will be allowed on the playing field before, during or after the game
- Fans may not congregate within six feet of a person from another household
- No crossover between the home and visitor sidelines
- Children must be monitored at all times and must remain with members of their own households
- Other than visiting the concession stand or restrooms, there should not be much movement in the stands
“Football is going to have its challenges just like everything else in the education world right now. Once we view what happens Friday night, we’ll have two weeks to determine if we can continue this way or if we need to do something different,” he said.
“There’s going to be things we’re going to monitor on Friday night and the police and sheriff’s department will give us assistance in some of those areas. Masks will be required to enter, and I’ve already asked the police for help with that so our ticket takers don’t have to deal with that.”
Not only will the experience be different for the fans, it’ll look different for the players, too. The band will not be allowed on the field before the game and will instead play the national anthem from the stands, and the cheerleaders will be spread out across the sidelines. The run-through team entrance to the field will still take place, he said, but will be regulated so players and cheerleaders aren’t standing around waiting during the coin toss.
He also said the end-of-game handshakes are going to look different as well “because they’re not going to get to. They’ll be on the 45 and the 45 looking at each other saying ‘good game brother.’”
The biggest change, for this first game at least, will be the absence of a pep rally.
“This one is tough,” Moseley said. “We’ve talked about it and talked about it, but at this time we will not have a pep rally Friday for this first game. I know it’s tough and I know it’s tough for our community.
“We looked at the outside venue and it is a possibility and something we’re looking at moving forward, but it’s obviously very hot right now and when you talk about bringing those elementary kids out and all their masks and trying to make sure the classes are separated, it’s just tough right now. People are going to agree with me and people are going to disagree with me and I understand that, but at this time there’s enough we have to look at just to play one football game that if we lose something, that’s the one thing we’ve chosen to lose. We’re just taking it off the plate. We are definitely going to have some pep rallies this year as long as they keep playing, but we’re just not to that point yet.”
Wrapping up football talk, Moseley commended the teachers, staff and administration for their patience and hard work, citing daily changes and updates they have to work with.
“I’ve been really proud of our people, and I cannot express enough gratitude to these teachers that are down here in the trenches every day and the administration that has to deal with the trenches every day,” he said. “What they’re doing on a daily basis and dealing with all the changes constantly has been tremendous. It’s been great getting back, but it is frustrating. There are a lot of things in education right now that are, but I think we all understand that.
“Everything is being put back on the schools that we quarantined you or we sent you home for close contact. Understand that we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The guidelines are changing daily, so if I were to text you daily changes we would never stop talking. It is that constant. It’s frustrating for everyone, but they are doing a great job with these changes. This is a learning curve for everyone and I want them to know they’re supported.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved the July 2020 financial statements
- Approved the proposal for the superintendent evaluation
- Approved a contract with Foundations Pediatric Therapy Clinic
- Approved the hiring of Maisie Edge as a nurse at Elba Elementary
- Discussed the Mulberry Heights property, but no action was taken
