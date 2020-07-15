At the Elba City Council’s meeting Monday night, council members were given a brief reprieve from discussing normal business by a young guest who wanted to present her proposal for a yearly birthday celebration for the City of Elba.
Cate Capps, an upcoming second-grader at Elba Elementary, asked for the council’s help with planning and paying for a yearly birthday party for the city with “fireworks, a parade, balloons with the age of the city and cake.”
“I have never heard of Elba having a birthday party before,” she read. “I think we should do one for the city. Elba should have a birthday party because we celebrate America’s birthday.
“The City of Elba is special. My family is from here. The people make the town special. I love Elba so much. Thank you for considering my proposal. I hope I hear from you soon.”
Mayor Mickey Murdock told Capps she had a great idea and that he didn’t think the city had ever celebrated a birthday since he’s been around.
“I appreciate you coming down and talking to us,” Murdock continued. “It’s a good idea, and I’ll pass it onto the next mayor, okay? We don’t know who that’s going to be right now, but I’ll tell him or her. Thank you for coming. I’m glad you’re taking an interest in Elba and love it and for asking us about this.”
In the Assistant City Clerk’s report, Pat Boothe said the city is in the process of accepting bids for the work that needs to be done at the lagoon that has to be completed by the end of August.
Regarding the sewer project, Boothe said they’re waiting for the paperwork to be signed before the contractors can begin and estimated work to start in less than 30 days. Boothe also said that water meters have begun being replaced earlier that day in the Brookdale Avenue and AL-189 area, and after that it will move to Highland Drive, Taylor Mill Road and the Kelly subdivision area. The water department is reportedly ahead of schedule with locating and has 120 days to complete the project.
Upon approval from the fire marshal, the theater can proceed with fire suppression systems installation. Boothe reported that painting has been completed outside of the police department and the municipal court and new signage is being worked on for those buildings. Council member Jane Brunson asked if the garbage pickup was back to its regular schedule, and Boothe answered that the schedule now is pickup about every 10 days, or twice a month.
In other business:
Bills totaling $189,357.45 were approved.
Police Chief Leslie Hussey reported that there were no incidents during the Fourth of July fireworks or the car show last Saturday. He also reported 10 new, active cases of COVID-19 and one new death Saturday night as a result of the virus. At the time of the meeting, there were 450 cases in the county.
Qualifications for municipal elections close July 21 at 5 p.m., and City Clerk Sally Bane asked that anyone interested in running for office needs to start their qualification process as soon as possible. Right now, three candidates have qualified: one for the mayoral election and two for city council. Bane said she has two more appointments this week.
The bid for upgrades to the restrooms at Hawkins-Williams Park was awarded to McClain Contracting Company Inc. They submitted a bid of $49,975, and upgrades will include replacing toilets and fixtures; installing grab bars; replacing sinks at the proper height; providing one Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant stall in each restroom; replacing urinals with wall urinals; replacing/fixing cracked tiles and holes; cleaning and polishing the floor; repainting; making the entrances ADA compliant; and correcting the direction in which the doors open. Because of a change order charge during the completion of the sidewalk project, the city will have to pay an additional $4,746.33 to complete the bathroom renovations.
After a motion to go into executive session, no new business was discussed and the meeting was adjourned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.