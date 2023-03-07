Enterprise High School’s JV and junior high boys’ golf teams were at it again Monday, this time at Troy Country Club in an eight-school match. The Wildcats JV team (Blue Team) fired a 318 score, tied with Opp for first place but finished second when the tie-breaker was won by the Bobcats.

“(This was) an awesome performance from the Enterprise Blue JV team, led by Luke Thornton’s 68.” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Luke is a new player on the Wildcat team, and he is playing very well. He has the passion and work ethic that has elevated his game. I am glad to have Luke and his family in our Wildcat boys golf family.

“Colton Tuttle fired a personal best 76 and Parker Trawick was his usual steady self with an 82. Dylan Trull and JH Tindol have the ability to get their scores in the 80s.

“Christopher Rios, Cooper Robley, and Harris Burg scored in the 80s and I was glad to see that. William and Neil have the talent to get their scores in the 80s as well. These two teams will travel to Prattville and Phenix City next week for two big tournaments, so today’s match was good preparation for that challenge.”

Results from Monday’s high school match played at Troy CC: Opp - 318 and Enterprise Blue (JV) - 318 (Opp won on fifth player’s score); Pike Liberal Arts - 325; Elba - 328; Providence - 343; Rehobeth - 346; Andalusia - 353; Dothan - 358; and Enterprise White (JV) - 359.

Individual scores for the Wildcats:

Enterprise Blue, Luke Thornton - 68 Medalist; Colton Tuttle - 76; Parker Trawick - 82; Dylan Trull - 92; and JH Tindol 92.

Enterprise White, Christopher Rios - 88; Cooper Robley - 88; Harris Burg - 89; William Schleusner - 94; and Neil Ferguson - 95.