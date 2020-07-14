In an effort to remind parents/guardians of the EHS Dress Code Policy as you plan for back-to-school clothing, there have been a few changes for the 2020-21 school year.
We would like to remind students and parents of areas which will be more strictly enforced.
The Enterprise City Board of Education recognizes the effect which student dress and grooming have upon student behavior and commitment to learning. It further recognizes the role of parents in assisting their children in making appropriate choices regarding clothing, accessories, and personal appearance. In order to maintain an atmosphere conducive to learning, the Board requires that all students exercise good taste with regard to their personal appearance.
Attire considered disruptive or that seriously distracts from the learning environment or that could present a health or safety problem is not appropriate. At any time, administration has the authority to limit or adjust what can be worn.
With this in mind, the following rules concerning dress and grooming are mandatory for all students attending Enterprise City Schools. Students who fail to follow these rules will be subject to disciplinary action.
Any clothing, appearance, or personal hygiene and grooming practices that draw an inordinate amount of attention to the individual student are considered inappropriate for school. The dress and/or grooming style of any student must not interfere with the educational process of any Enterprise City School.
Students are to wear clothing in the manner it was designed to be worn, i.e., clothing worn backward or inside-out, is not allowed. Specifically, pants worn too low (low riders), too long, or excessively large or tight are not permitted.
All pants (including shorts and skirts) will be worn at the natural waist level.
Students are not to wear clothing that reveals the body in an inappropriate manner. (Examples: clothing which is form fitting, too tight, too short, bare at the midriff when arms are fully extended above the students’ head, bare at the sides, sun dresses, “spaghetti strap” type tops, off-the-shoulder tops, tank tops, razor-back tops, low-cut front or backless tops, sheer or see-through clothing, etc.). Undergarments should be worn in an appropriate manner and should not be visible. All straps on female tops must be a minimum of 2 inches wide. Sleeveless shirts or tops for male students are prohibited. Pajama style pants are not allowed.
Leggings (including those with sheer cut outs) are not considered pants and must be covered with appropriate clothing that extends to the mid-thigh.
Holes in jeans/pants must be covered if above the longest fingertip, or students must wear leggings underneath.
Length of shorts, dresses, skirts, etc., is required to be, at maximum, 4 inches above the knee when student is standing. Students may wear athletic shorts that are above the 4-inch requirement only if leggings are worn underneath.
Students are not to wear jewelry, ornaments, or accessories which distract from the learning environment or may pose a safety risk/hazard (ex. excessively large, noisy jewelry capes, flags, and/or belts). Males may not wear earrings. Facial and/or tongue jewelry is not allowed for males and females (temporary spacers are not allowed). No decorative dental appliances (whether permanent or temporary) or decorative contact lenses will be allowed, unless prescribed by a physician or dentist.
T-shirts or any other type clothing or personal item bearing a reference to alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, drugs, drug-related slogans, and/or any other wording, drawing, pictures, etc., which in any way can be interpreted as being “off-color,” suggestive, obscene, or offensive, or relating to, death, the occult, Satanism, etc. are not permitted. (To include facial coverings/masks)
Clothing and/or accessories which are disruptive or distracting to the learning environment or which identifies a student as being a member of a gang or any subversive or unlawful organization will be not be allowed. (To include facial coverings/masks)
For safety reasons, pants, shorts, and skirt pockets must be visible. Shirttails or tops that extend below the natural pocket level must be tucked into pants, shorts, or skirts.
During the school day, students are not to wear caps, hats, bandannas, sunglasses (unless prescribed by a physician), or other headwear (ex. Hoodie pulled up over head, ski hat, etc.) which completely covers the head.
Outerwear (coats, gloves, etc.) are not to be worn in the building during normal school time (Unless temperature or individual medical problems dictate this to be appropriate).
All students are required to wear their hair in such a manner that it is not considered unkempt, unclean, or impairing vision. Hair design, style, or color which causes disruption to the learning process or that can be associated with gang membership is unacceptable. Hair cannot obscure the student’s face. Combs, hair picks, hair socks, or curlers are not allowed to be worn.
Students are not to wear heavy metal chains, metal spiked apparel, or accessories, etc.
Belts must be fastened and positioned completely within the belt loops with no belt excess hanging down. Suspender straps must be worn on the shoulder as designed.
Students are required to wear appropriate shoes to school at all times. Boots with chains, steel toes, or other metal reinforcement or decorations are not allowed. Bedroom shoes/house slippers are not allowed. As deemed by administration, unusual shoes that cause or may potentially cause a distraction are not permitted.
