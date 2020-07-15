Enterprise Select Soccer is holding ongoing tryouts for the upcoming season, which likely will kick off in early August.
Program founder and director Marco Lascano said ESS, like everybody else, had to adjust when the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns across the state and nation this spring.
“My U14 team and our U12 team were able to do one tournament each prior to the shutdown in March. But yes, everything got canceled and we understood,” Lascano said.
Players at Enterprise Select have been training since Gov. Kay Ivey allowed practices and games to resume in June. But ESS has had its typical contacts disrupted.
“We usually send out flyers to the elementary schools to generate interest, just to get the word out,” Lascano said. “What we would try to do is have tryouts in May before school got out. That way we’d have contact information, the kids would meet their coach and know what team they’d be on in the summer.
“When everything shut down, there was no getting the word out. We do have social media and word of mouth. Instead of waiting until August we started training in June when that came back. I told the parents, if they’re not feeling well, please keep them at home.”
The teams have done some scrimmaging against each other, within the club. The season’s first event was going to be the Alabama State Games in Dothan, but those were canceled last week.
“Our tryouts are going to be ongoing throughout the summer,” Lascano said. “If you’re new, we tell them to come to the practices and this is your age group and you’re on. You just start working. That way you learn how the coaches teach and what’s expected of you. The coaches can evaluate you through that. With returning players and new players, we’re just incorporating them through our training and evaluating them on the field.”
Lascano founded Enterprise Select Soccer, a competitive travel program, in the spring of 2015.
“I had 11 kids from the YMCA I put together. Typically, you need three teams to join U.S. Club Soccer. I talked to them and they gave me a break,” he said. “So I started with those 11 kids.”
Things have changed.
“Now we’re close to 15 teams and 300 kids,” he said, adding that six of those teams are ranked in the top 10 in the state.
His U14 team is ranked No. 1 in Alabama. ESS U10 is No. 4, ESS Wolfpack U13 is No. 5, ESS Red U12 is No. 6, ESS Wolfpack Girls U13 is No. 8 and ESS LA United U19 is No. 9.
One thing that hasn’t changed is Enterprise Select Soccer does not charge registration or program fees. All kids can come out and train for free.
“Charging was something I didn’t want to do when I started the club,” Lascano said. “There are a lot of kids that can’t afford it. Too many kids fall through the cracks because they can’t join the club, so then they can’t develop.
“I think with rec ball, you can only go so far. With travel ball, the way we train and the competition we play, you get better.”
Now, not every player is travel ready and need development, Lascano said.
“The kids that need the time to develop are still here. They’re still training for free with some of the best teams and players in the state. When you’re ready, they can make that transition,” he said.
The coach said one of his better U14 players started as a U12 and had never played. He stayed with the program and developed.
“Three seasons in, he’s ready,” Lascano said. “I watch him now and he plays against some of our older kids. It makes me feel good because he’s worked so hard and really stuck with it. He’s a really good player, but he developed, came to practices, came to training. He’s one of the better players on that team and that team is ranked No. 5 in the state. He’s put in the work to catch up.
“Those that don’t make the travel team can continue to work. I tell them all the time, you’re never a finished product.”
Lascano said he may add a second wave of tryouts in August for players who haven’t heard about his program. By then, the season will be underway.
He said ESS is looking to host a one-day play date Aug. 1 at Bates Stadium. He said another play date in Enterprise is planned for Aug. 29. Travel tournaments are also being scheduled in Florida and in Atlanta.
“We’re about developing the kids,” he said. “We want to make the kids better. We want to make soccer players out of them. When they leave us, I want them to be good players wherever they go.”
Anyone interested can contact Lascano at the website enterpriseselectsoccer.com ; or through email at enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.