In this new era of social distancing, a local business has developed a way for friends and family to stay engaged, stay active and stay entertained — from a distance.
Escape Enterprise, owned by Aaron Johnson, debuted its virtual experience two months ago as a response to the changes in how we interact and navigate the world for the foreseeable future. Not wanting his business to be another casualty of COVID-19, Johnson and his team got creative.
“This was a test to see if we could make something different that people could have fun with and take them to see a whole bunch of different things around Enterprise,” he said. “Then we added some history, tried to include things people may have seen but never really knew what they were and tried to make each stop a puzzle.”
The entire experience will take about two hours and includes both walking and driving. Instead of focusing on one general location, the game covers the whole city: over to Clark Cinemas and Enterprise State, to Johnny Henderson Park, to the site of the tornado, to several places downtown and to the physical location of Escape Enterprise on Rucker Boulevard.
Once participants download the Cluekeeper app, available on both iOS and Android, up to six people can play the game for one charge of $16.
Johnson said the response so far has been positive, although they’re continuously working on how to make improvements and advancements to keep people coming back — and telling their friends.
“It’s not something you would stumble across if you didn’t know it existed,” he laughed. “We’re trying to make it better than what it is. We’ve had great feedback so far, but we want to always make it better.”
Escape Enterprise opened in December of 2018 and offers three room experiences in addition to the virtual experience: The Secret Society, The Box and The Shack, added for Halloween 2019. All three rooms are currently open for private games, and Johnson said the staff are wearing masks, cleaning the rooms in between groups and are following CDC guidelines.
After gaining interest from other organizations in creating something similar, he said Escape Enterprise has big plans in the works for the future.
Escape Enterprise is open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and by appointment only any time during the week. Stay updated by following its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/enterpriseescape and its website at https://escapeenterprise.com/.
