ESCC softball player signs with Huntingdon

“I knew right away I was going to fit in and that she was the type of coach I would get along with,” she said.

Even though she’s ready to begin her career at Huntingdon, this last season with the Weevils won’t be overlooked.

“I’m really excited for this spring with Enterprise because I feel like we’re going to be a really good, solid team,” Watts said. “My goal for this year is to keep a high batting average and a high on-base percentage. I want to do the best I can do in the field, wherever they put me. My biggest thing is just going to be getting on base and scoring.”

Harrison first took notice of Watts when Watts played on a 14 and under team coached by Harrison and her father. The two lost contact after a few years until Watts attended a softball camp during her junior year of high school when they reconnected.

“At 14 years old, she had all the athletic ability to play college ball,” Harrison said. “Tori, you’re going to a great program and we’re sure going to miss you. This is a great day for our softball program.”

Watts thanked Harrison and her teammates for the support they’ve shown her, as well as her friends and family in attendance.

“Thank you to Coach Harrison and Enterprise State for giving me the opportunity to play college softball,” she said.

