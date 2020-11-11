ESCC softball player signs with Huntingdon

Enterprise State freshman Tori Watts officially signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Huntingdon College before ever playing a game at ESCC.
Watts, who signed to Enterprise in Nov. 2019, will play the 2021 season with the Weevils and head coach Traci Harrison before transferring to Huntingdon in the fall.
“We’re very thankful to have Tori for the spring semester. She’s the first 2021 signee to a four-year school, but she will not be the last,” Harrison said Wednesday morning. “This is what our program is all about.”
Watts, who plays second base, said it’s been her dream to play college softball at a four-year institution and that she’s always wanted to go to Huntingdon after attending a football game there when she was younger.
“I’m extremely excited to go to Huntingdon for the next three years. It feels like a really big accomplishment for me,” she said. “The campus is beautiful, it’s a great school that offers the program I want to go into (exercise science) and my grandmother lives in Montgomery, so it all worked out.”
Due to Huntingdon’s COVID-19 procedures, the meetings had to be arranged quickly, and many phone conversations were held prior to the in-person meeting. Watts said the whole process, while tedious, was definitely “worth it” and she immediately hit it off with Hawks head coach Casey Chrietzberg.
“I knew right away I was going to fit in and that she was the type of coach I would get along with,” she said.
Even though she’s ready to begin her career at Huntingdon, this last season with the Weevils won’t be overlooked.
“I’m really excited for this spring with Enterprise because I feel like we’re going to be a really good, solid team,” Watts said. “My goal for this year is to keep a high batting average and a high on-base percentage. I want to do the best I can do in the field, wherever they put me. My biggest thing is just going to be getting on base and scoring.”
Harrison first took notice of Watts when Watts played on a 14 and under team coached by Harrison and her father. The two lost contact after a few years until Watts attended a softball camp during her junior year of high school when they reconnected.
“At 14 years old, she had all the athletic ability to play college ball,” Harrison said. “Tori, you’re going to a great program and we’re sure going to miss you. This is a great day for our softball program.”
Watts thanked Harrison and her teammates for the support they’ve shown her, as well as her friends and family in attendance.
“Thank you to Coach Harrison and Enterprise State for giving me the opportunity to play college softball,” she said.
