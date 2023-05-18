Nine years before Enterprise was permanently settled by John Henry Carmichael in 1882, the first official Preakness Stakes was won by Duke of Magenta, at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.

Tomorrow, the third Saturday in May—Armed Forces Day—marks Pimlico’s 148th “Run for the Black-Eyed Susan’s.”

Your scribe has long been interested in creative horse names, like Count Fleet/Whirlaway/Trigger/KoKo and Preakness winners like Jacobus, Tecumseh, The Bard, Sly Fox, Jack Hare Jr., War Cloud, Burgoo King, Blue Man, Bally Man, Candy Spots, Tank’s Prospect, Alysheba, Hansel, Tabasco Cat, Smarty Jones, 2022 winner Early Voting and the incomparable Man o’ War, the 1920 victor.

FYI: “Preakness” was a horse in the 1870s, and Capot won the 1949 Preakness, almost six months before your scribe was foaled.

Only five of 13 Triple Crown titles were won during the last 73 annual cruises around Pimlico’s 9.5-furlong circuit, with colts/geldings totin’ 126 pounds and fillies carryin’ 121 in Triple Crown’s second leg.

Hmmm.

Before now, seems like a thoroughbred named Babe Ruth would’ve won in Baltimore, Babe’s birthplace.

Belmar won The Preakness Babe’s birth year (1895); Triple Crown winner Citation won the year the Sultan of Swat died, 1948.

Bostonian won the year The Bambino hit 60 homers, 1927, the season Enterprise native and New York Yankees reserve outfielder Ben Paschal batted .317 but sat the bench for the oft-proclaimed GOAT Major League Baseball team in the World Series.

So why discuss Babe and The Preakness in the same column?

What could they possibly have in common beyond the Baltimore connection?

Anyone who’s seen footage of Babe running must wonder how his spindly lower legs could carry him; ditto for thoroughbred hosses, animals which fly more than they run, mostly.

Fly?

Yep. What else could they be doing with all four little pegs off the ground at the same time?

Hmmm.

A fortnight ago, there were major tragedies before the Kentucky Derby; seven thoroughbreds died mere days before the 149th Derby, one, Rio Moon, since.

Trainers were suspended.

Johnny Weir wasn’t seen by TV audiences.

Elsewhere, being part of 2023 TV audiences for Atlanta Braves baseball games started out being fun again, even more than last year.

Why?

Because Chip Carey fled the teepee to St. Louis.

The Cardinals have gotten off horrendously, but greasy-haired Chipper surely covers for it reading his ceaseless statics spewdom.

Reckon Chip has mentioned the 104-year-old, World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument while talking about Brendan Donovan, our Enterprise guy, now in his second season playin’ ball in St. Louis?

Meanwhile, today, Atlanta’s new play-by-play guy, Brandon Gaudin, the 39-year-old, small-in-stature Evansville, Indiana, native, appears to be juuust a skosh large for jockeying thoroughbreds, like Il Miracolo, around Pimlico.

Brando is NASCAR-sized for man-handling 200 miles-per-hour race cars but he ain’t crazy.

He’s designed to be mic side, reporting baseball games.

A thoroughbred.

Brando’s made analyst Jeff Francoeur a major part of every broadcast.

Heretofore, Frenchy mostly nodded, which is hard on audiences when the nodder ain’t on camera.

So, what really makes Brando our guy?

Background?

Preparation?

Years ago, as a young Braves fan, Brando wrote a letter asking for broadcasting tips from his favorite Atlanta announcer.

And got ’em!

Was it Milo Hamilton?

No.

Ernie Johnson?

No.

Don Sutton?

No.

Who then?

Skip Carey.

Chip’s daddy …