God bless our veterans

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 1918, the armistice ending World War I was signed. Originally known as Armistice Day, Congress later passed a resolution signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower which officially designated November 11th as Veterans Day. Americans now pause on this special day each year to recognize all those, young and old, who have served our country in uniform.

My highest honor as a member of Congress is representing and fighting for the men and women who serve us all. One of my top priorities is working on behalf of our servicemembers and veterans. Alabama’s Second Congressional District is home to a notable amount of veterans and thousands of active duty and reserve personnel.

My office consistently provides our veterans with assistance because they deserve the utmost care and attention, and I recognize our local VA facilities have not always provided this to them. There is certainly much more work to do, but I am encouraged by the progress that has been made throughout my time in Congress and am hopeful our leaders will continue to fight for our veteran population.