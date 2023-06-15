Here’s the skinny:

Decades ago, as a card-totin’ sports monger, your scribe began buying pre-season National Federation of High School Athletics annual football rules books to use in broadcast booths hither/yon where Enterprise High School’s Wildcats play.

The always-on-time books are also handy for properly describing what happened during Friday games in columns and stories.

In addition, updated Major League Baseball Official Year Books have piled up in House of Adams corners.

Throughout 2022, MLB fans and media were made aware changes were ahead for this season.

Sooo, in early January, as usual, your scribe ordered the updated book to have before early April’s opening day.

Moments after placing the order came this response: “The 2023 MLB Rules Book will be published June 6, 2023.”

JUNE?

Yep.

Early this season, many old/new situations developed in all 30 MLB stadiums as players/managers/announcers/fans/umpires tried to absorb/remember/understand rules about pitch-timing, pickoff throws, infield shift restrictions, base sizes, etc.

Social/traditional media revealed umpiring miscues in almost every game, situations likely better understood, duh, by reading/understanding current rules.

In the House of Adams, the rallying cry became, “Remember Pearl Harbor!”

No, not that 82-year-old phrase; the new, far less serious bellow: “Wait’ll June 6, baby!”

These words about the rules book fiasco were typed beginning at noon June 7, 2023, minutes after receiving this MLB message from deep in the Amazon’s heart:

“We are encountering a delay in shipping your order. We’ll make every effort to get the delayed item to you as soon as possible. If you still want this item, please confirm below. We apologize for the delay.”

Mere moments later, the computer screen ordinarily displaying words as they’re keyed, began flashing: “Your computer has been locked down!!!”

This alert was confirmed by a caterwauling woman describing a cyberattack by someone(s) logging onto unsafe sites known for Trojan horses/other delightful invasive species using your scribe’s virtual address.

Time out!

Gotta run to town to register for an alligator hunting license; will find out if one’s headed to the HoA July 12. If not, there’s always alligator wrestlin’ which is more fun anyway.

Moving along to sports safety issues.

Because money has completely taken over almost all amateur sports, athletic budgets should be able to handle replacing football helmet practice head pads if they’re also used in games.

If/when the pads come off, put ’em back on, easy-peasy.

Or buy new ones.

It’s likely some football playing universities will soon open major degreed fields of study with courses to research/study adding these products to ever-increasing efforts to eliminate CTE horrors.

Additionally, someone could somehow prevent the rash of “shoulder inflammations” currently plaguing MLB pitchers.

By the time you read these words, the 2023 United States Open Golf Tournament will, weather permitting, be in its second round, which may involve fisticuffs, possibly involving Rory, as well as golf.

Well, that ain’t all the skinny in that sport; didn’t mention the health of one of the PGA’s biggest critics, an LIV golfer who’s lost weight/looks to be suffering from a major disease.

Possibly PGALIV or LIVPGA.

Finally, some true sports news:

After 452 Triple Crown races, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer of a winner, Belmont’s Arcangelo last Saturday.

Jena looked excited and didn’t even know ’23’s MLB Rules Book is coming June 23 …