Lions Club learns about Army Aviation Museum

The Enterprise Lions Club’s past president and current Tailtwister George Baum presented a program for the club recently on the Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker.
Baum, a former Army medevac pilot, has served as a volunteer tour guide at the museum for about seven years. He highlighted some of the exhibits on display at the museum, relating anecdotes about many of them and pointing out the unusual features of some of the aircraft.
Some of the more unique exhibits include the H-34 Presidential helicopter which flew President Eisenhower; the Sikorsky RD-4, a vintage helicopter that actually flew in World War 2; the American Jet Jeep, the most unusual helicopter on display; and the YH 30 McCulloch, a “cargo” chopper made by a chainsaw company.
The museum officially opened in 1966 and has over 200 aircraft with 87 currently on display. A number of aircraft have been restored over the years with funding from the Army Aviation Museum Foundation, and a new building is currently under construction to house the prototype aircraft. The new facility is expected to be completed in late 2021 and open in 2022.
Baum noted that the museum normally sees over 100 thousand visitors annually, including guests who attend official functions held at the museum. Volunteers provide approximately 40 guided tours annually and log 1,800 hours of volunteer time each year.
Baum is also a model train enthusiast, and he brought a replica of a WW II Army airfield which he had constructed, complete with trains, B-17 bombers, hangars and tiny soldiers.
The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at Po Folks restaurant at noon.
