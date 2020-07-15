Coretta Scott King once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” A local businessman seems to have taken that message to heart.
Lee Milliner, a native of Enterprise, opened the State Farm insurance agency on Rucker Boulevard in October of 2018. With a deep passion for community involvement, he quickly set to work figuring out ways he could offer support.
He started out hosting blood drives and sponsoring local organizations, and in 2019 debuted his Quotes for Good campaign that provided donations to SOS Animal Shelter, Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services and Coffee County Family Services. Last summer, he also helped Coffee County Family Services get awarded State Farm’s annual $25,000 Neighborhood Assist Grant.
After the breakout of COVID-19 earlier this year and the shutdown of so many local businesses, Milliner saw another opportunity to support his community, thanks in part to the Good Neighbor Community Fund from State Farm.
“We’re all small business owners, all State Farm agents are, so small business owners have a special place in our heart,” he said, “because we can sympathize and empathize with them. We want to give back to the community and we want to give back to small businesses.”
Milliner and his office started by providing lunches and dinners to frontline workers for the first few months: healthcare offices, the medical center, EMTs, police officers and firefighters. Not feeling like providing meals was enough, they brainstormed once more.
“We tried thinking of ways to spread the love and make the biggest impact, and that’s how we came up with this. We wanted to support small businesses, but also their customers,” he elaborated.
On July 1, Milliner surprised Weevil Nut Co., located on Main Street, by purchasing gift cards for customers to use while checking out. The gesture was so well received that he continued his “random acts of kindness,” as he called it, next door at Boll Weevil Soap Company, down the road at Initially Yours, back downtown to Milky Moos and Style ASAP and, most recently, to the newly opened Tropical Smoothie.
“New businesses in town trying to get up and running during this crazy time, boutiques, restaurants, those are the businesses, in my opinion, that have been impacted the most. So to be able to show appreciation for them and their customers was great,” he said. “The business owners were really excited about it, and the feedback from the customers was great, too.”
Milliner graduated from Enterprise High School in 2000 and graduated from Troy University in 2004 where he also played football for four and a half years. He worked in Dallas for a year before moving to Mobile.
His career with State Farm started in Mobile in 2006, and he returned home to Enterprise in 2009. He and his wife, Brynn, have been married for 12 years and have two daughters, 9-year-old Anslee and 6-year-old Emme. When asked why he chose to settle down and start a business in Enterprise, his answer was simple—community.
“Being a small town, you can develop relationships with the community and with other small businesses and be involved rather than being in a big city and being able to impact just a small portion,” he explained. “Here, you can impact the city, the county and the Wiregrass and be able to branch out and support each other as a small business community. Being involved is the biggest thing.
“It’s a pretty cool thing to be able to help manage people’s every day risks. We do things a little different here at our agency and develop that relationship with the customer so that you’re not just a name or a number, you’re part of our family.”
Submissions are now open for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant, and Milliner said he would love to see another local organization be awarded this year. State Farm accepts the first 2000 submissions and then narrows it down to 200 finalists. After those 200 finalists are chosen, public voting determines which 40 causes get chosen to receive the grant.
Milliner said he has a few more tricks up his sleeve, but immediately coming up is a co-hosted blood drive with Escape Enterprise scheduled to take place on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lee Milliner State Farm is located at {span}1018 Rucker Blvd.{/span}
