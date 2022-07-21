Main Street Candy sweet addition in downtown Enterprise

The newly-opened Main Street Candy Company is bringing a sweet experience to downtown Enterprise.

The idea for the store was conceived by owners Garrick and Hannnah Vest as a way to expand the popular candy section of their other downtown business, Weevil Nut Company.

“We wanted to bring the candy into its own location and grow that even more,” Garrick Vest said.

Vest said one of the goals with the business was to bring something different and unique to the downtown area.

“If we really want to draw people to Enterprise and shop locally, I think we need to diversify what we have,” he said. “I think if we have enough here, then we can keep the population here for their daily shopping. That’s what’s most important. My idea was to bring in something that you would see in Gatlinburg or Panama City, just something that was unique.”

Since opening last month, Vest said the store has seen great support from the community.

“The response has been tremendous and the support has been great,” he said. “I think our timing was great too, opening during summertime when school is out. If you can’t get away to the beach, you can always take your kids to the candy store. It’s more than just a business downtown, it’s a destination. You can come here as an activity and hang out and eat some ice cream.“

Aside from it’s vast candy selection, the store offers soft-serve ice cream, macaroons and other confections. The business makes many of its sweets in-house every day, including its fudge, prepared by “Fudge Master” Bruce Grantham. Vest said the fudge has been a surprisingly big hit among customers.

“We have some people who come in every day and get a square of fudge and sit at a table with their friends. They come in every day, get their fudge and fellowship with each other,” Vest said.

Vest says seeing that aspect of the shop, the joy and community people get from visiting, is what he enjoys more than anything.

“That’s what means the most, seeing the kids smile with a bag full of candy. I love seeing kids come in who’ve saved their money doing chores throughout the week and come to spend their money at the candy store.”