It’s high time to examine a week in history to see just how well some of us remember part of our past; today we’re exploring May 21-27.

Guess the year.

On Tuesday, May 21, Mobile’s Billy Williams, of Chicago’s Cubs, set the outfield record for consecutive games played with 695.

U.S. nuclear submarine Scorpion and its 99-man crew, which went missing, was later found in the Azores.

Paul McCartney attended an Andy Williams concert.

“Tighten Up,” by Archie Bell and the Drells, reached No. 1 in the U.S. “Young Girl,” by Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, topped British charts.

On May 22, Willie Stargell stroked three homers, a double and a single, leading Pittsburgh to a 13-6 rout of Chicago at Wrigley Field.

On May 23, the Beatles opened a second Apple Boutique in London; America actress Guinevere Turner was born.

On May 24, American boxer Bob Foster defeated champion Dick Tiger for the world light-heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden.

French President Charles DeGaulle proposed a referendum and students set fire to a Paris bourse; FLQ separatists bombed the U.S. Consulate in Quebec City.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithful were arrested for drug possession in London.

On May 25, the BPAA All-Star Bowling Tournament was won by Jim Stefanich (men) and Dotty Fothergill (women).

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis was dedicated.

The Rolling Stones released “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Unicorn,” by the Irish Rovers, reached No. 7 on American charts.

German field marshal/World War II criminal George von Kuchler died at 86.

On May 26, American professional wrestler Simon Diamond (nee Pat Kenney) was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the same day tragedy struck the music world when American R&B singer William “Little Willie” John, 30, died in prison while serving time for manslaughter.

James Brown’s protégé, Little Willie John had hits with “Fever” and “Talk to Me, Talk to Me.”

“Mrs. Robinson,” by Simon & Garfunkel, reached No. 1 on U.S. charts.

On Monday, May 27, Chicago Bears owner/coach George Halas retired from coaching after 318 NFL wins/six championships.

The National League awarded expansion teams to Montreal and San Diego, and Jeff Bagwell, (Astros) a future National Baseball Hall of Famer, was born in Boston.

Closer to home, Frank Thomas, American League first baseman (White Sox) and Hall of Famer, was born in Columbus, Georgia. Thomas also played ball at Auburn University.

Even closer home, Cedric Smith, a mid-1980s Enterprise High School Wildcat, who later played fullback at the University of Florida and in the NFL, was born here.

Hmmm.

It rained here that May 27; a torrential downpour throughout most of the afternoon changed lives.

Hmmm.

Of all these events, the only one recalled exactly all these years later is the rain, followed by clearing skies at about 6:30 p.m.

By then, it was too late.

The EHS Class of 1968’s commencement exercises were rained into the auditorium, where 204 of us strode across the stage en route to the real world … 55 years ago.

Says here, Enterprise’s 2023 class will graduate Tuesday.

Y’all seniors, look around, make some lasting memories to enjoy down the road.

Hmmm.

On May 27, 1968, despite having been socially-promoted through Claude Bauer’s French l class, your scribe had no idea a bourse is a French stock exchange ...