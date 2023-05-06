What a month May is and not just because the Kentucky Derby (first Saturday), Mother’s Day (Second Sunday), Armed Forces Day (third Saturday), Indianapolis 500 and Memorial Day are in it.

All May’s 31 days celebrate/observe something.

Gander at select celebrations enjoyed in early May:

1. May Day, Mother Goose Day, Lemonade Day

2. Brothers and Sisters Day, World Tuna Day

3. Wordsmith Day, World Press Freedom Day, Chocolate Custard Day

4. International Firefighters Day, Orange Juice Day

5. Cartoonist Day, Cinco de Mayo, Hoagie Day

6. No Homework Day, International No Diet Day, Crepes Suzette Day.

Today, May 7, is Babysitters Day, Fitness Day and Roast Leg of Lamb Day.

Ahead of us, be ready to observe the following, namely May:

8. V-E Day, World Red Cross Day, Give Someone a Cupcake Day

9. Peter Pan Day, Cycling Day, Foodies Day, Butterscotch Brownie Day

10. Clean Up Your Room Day, Shrimp Day, Stay Up All Night Night

11. Eat What You Want Day, Receptionists Day, School Nurse Day, Hostess Cupcake Day

12. Limerick Day, International Nurses Day, Nutty Fudge Day

13. Frog Jumping Day, Blame Someone Else Day (celebrated first Friday 13th of year), Fruit Cocktail Day, National Hummus Day

14. Stars and Stripes Forever Day, Buttermilk Biscuit Day, Miniature Golf Day (second Saturday), Train Day.

After enjoying all these events, it’s hard to believe even more lie ahead, beginning with May:

15. International Day of Families, Chocolate Chip Day

16. Biographer’s Day, International Love a Pickle Day, Mimosa Day, Love a Tree Day, Wear Purple for Peace Day

17. Dinosaur Day, Cherry Cobbler Day, Walnut Day, World Hypertension Day

18. International Museum Day, Cheese Souffle Day, No Dirty Dishes Day, Visit Your Relatives Day

19. International Hummus Day, Plant Something Day, Devil’s Food Cake Day, Apple Pie Day

20. Be a Millionaire Day, Pizza Party Day, Pick Strawberries Day

21. Memo Day, Armed Forces Day, World Bee Day, Strawberries and Cream Day

22. Buy a Musical Instrument Day, Vanilla Pudding Day, Solitaire Day, Sherlock Holmes Day

23. World Turtle Day, Taffy Day

24. Scavenger Hunt Day, Asparagus Day, Escargot Day

25. Geek Pride Day, Brown Bag It Day, Tap Dance Day, Wine Day, Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day (2023)

26. Blueberry Cheesecake Day, Cherry Dessert Day, World Red Head Day

27. Carb Day, Don’t Fry Day, Grape Popsicle Day, Road Trip Day

28. International Hamburger Day, Brisket Day, Whooping Crane Day

29. Learn About Composting Day, Neighbor Day, Pink Flamingo Day, Paper Clip Day, World Digestive Health Day, Biscuit Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day

30. Memorial Day, Water a Flower Day, Mint Julep Day, Hug Your Cat Day

31. Meditation Day, Macaroon Day, Smile Day, World Parrot Day and Speak in Complete Sentences Day.

Hmmm.

Notice anything about all 31 May days?

Check ’em again.

Finally, in the House of Adams, there’s a solution to the puzzling reality of gaining 2.45 pounds annually … since 1968.

Weight gain’s the dreaded Gregorian conspiracy!

Seeing victuals/potables celebrated daily this month raises a question: What foodstuffs are celebrated the other 334 days of 2023?

Calls for research as these words are written, April 30, 2023, Oatmeal Cookie Day, Honesty Day.

Won’t start today.

Charlie Platt just arrived with a passel of boiled new-crop, green Valencia peanuts …