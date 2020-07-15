As the victory party wound down at Ketchum’s Restaurant in Hartford, Barry Moore told WSFA reporter John O’Connor that his improbable victory in the Republican Primary run-off election Tuesday still “hasn’t really set in yet.”
“I didn’t even know how much we won by,” Moore said after his 20-point victory over Jeff Coleman for the Republican candidacy in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District. “It has been a tremendous night. We’re truly blessed by the Lord to be here.”
Moore won with 51,715 votes to Coleman’s 34,503. In Coffee County, the Enterprise resident earned 6,947 votes to Coleman’s 1,847.
It was a huge turnaround from the March 3 primary when the Republican field was narrowed from seven candidates to two. Coleman captured about 39 percent of the vote and Moore finished second with around 21 percent.
While many factors contributed to Moore making up ground since that night, he said a big part was just “narrowing the field.”
“Early on, they spent a lot of money — a couple million dollars,” Moore said. “I think we spent about $300,000 early on. Once you narrowed the field to two, it allowed people to actually find out more about the candidates.”
Moore said he was very proud of his track record in the Alabama legislature, could point to a very early endorsement of Trump and was proud to be a veteran.
“Those sort of things resonated in the district,” Moore said, noting his campaign built some momentum and has strong grassroots support.
To be sure, many people found out more about Moore through television commercials paid for by conservative Political Action Committee money like the Club For Growth and the House Freedom Caucus.
“I told people our campaign was like hot embers,” Moore said. “When they came on board it kind of put gasoline on the fire. That got the message out.”
The result paved the way for a 40-point turnaround from the March 3 primary. Certainly, the extra time provided by the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hurt. But that isn’t the only factor in Moore’s comeback.
“When I tell y’all we ran a perfect campaign — we ran a perfect campaign,” Moore told his supporters at Ketchum’s. “But it wasn’t anything we did. It was the Lord’s guidance through (close friend) Novia Brackin and prayers.
“He would give me words about not to go negative. He would tell me how to approach it. Novia was my prayer warrior, my buddy. He gave me peace at times when I didn’t always have it.”
Before the congressional candidate thanked his supporters, his volunteers, his staffers, his parents, his children Kathleen, Claudia and Jeb, and even his wife, Heather, Moore thanked God. He said two Bible verses really helped him.
“And Jesus, looking upon them, said, ‘With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with God all things are possible,’” Moore quoted from Mark 10:27.
His other verse, Psalms 37:5-6, is the one he leans on the most. “Commit your way to the Lord, trust Him and He will do this: He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun.”
“It’s the verse the Lord gave me through the most difficult time of my life,” Moore said. “… This was a walk in faith. It made no sense to man. But you know obedience is counted as righteousness. Obedience is greater than any sacrifice you can make. We always try to walk in obedience.
“This was a prayerful campaign, it was a grassroots campaign and God has blessed us. We just wanted to run a clean race. We wanted to give God the glory and that’s the first thing I wanted to do tonight. That’s what we were instructed to do. At the end of day, I’ll tell y’all this: There is a God — and we’re not Him. He can do amazing things.”
Moore said he wrote in his journal a few months ago that an improbability is a possibility if you don’t let your capabilities get in the way of God’s availability.
“In other words, these impossibilities are always possible if you don’t even limit God,” Moore said. “That’s how I approached this. He has worked a miracle. This was truly a David and Goliath. We spent maybe $300,000-$400,000 and they spent maybe $2-3 million. But like I said, improbabilities are possibilities when God is involved.”
The candidate next will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in the Nov. 3 general election for the U.S. Congressional seat. He said his campaign will finish strong.
“We’ll be back out in the district meeting people and getting our message out,” he said, noting he has proven he can work across the aisle when he was in the state legislature. “I worked across the aisle with the seven bills that brought the F-35s to Montgomery as Chairman of the Military Veterans Affairs (Committee).
“Working across the aisle and working with people who don’t necessarily agree with me 100 percent, I’ve always understood a way to make it work. I think we can reach a lot of voters. We’re going to welcome everybody onto Team Barry Moore and we’re going to finish strong in November.”
