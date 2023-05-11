Coach Joshua Boykin is named the new New Brockton High School boys basketball coach and the community is invited to meet him Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the NBHS gym.

Boykin was born and raised in Enterprise where he spent his formative years playing basketball and developing a passion for the sport.

He is the son of Jerry and Linda Boykin. He had a strong support system that encouraged him to pursue his dreams as he attended Enterprise High School. He was a two-time area champ and has one Sweet 16 appearance and one Elite 8 appearance.

After attending Enterprise High School, Boykin went on to graduate from Enterprise State with an associate degree in general studies. During his time at the college, he was a standout player on the basketball team, leading in field goal percentage and ranking #1 in the state in blocks.

Boykin's love for the game led him to continue his education at Troy University, where he earned a degree in Sport Management. During his time at the university, he was a member of the Sun Belt Champion Men’s Basketball team in the 2016-17 season.

Following graduation, Boykin returned to Enterprise State as a coach for three years, using his knowledge and experience to help the team succeed despite the adversities they faced on campus. His coaching efforts resulted in two postseason appearances, showcasing his ability to lead and inspire others through his passion for basketball.