Scarcely two years following the War of Northern Aggression, the filly Ruthless won the inaugural Belmont Stakes at Jerome Park Racetrack in New York’s Bronx.

The Belmont was later moved to Morris Park Racecourse (1890) and remained there until May 1905, when the new Belmont Park opened on Long Island.

Burlington won the first race at Morris and Tanya, a $7,000 filly, was the first winner at the current digs.

Rags to Riches, 2007, was the last woman horse to win at the present 1.5-mile Belmont distance.

The Belmont has aliases, “The Test of the Champion,” “The Test of Champions,” “The Run for the Carnations” and “The Third Jewel in the Triple Crown.”

Thirteen Belmont winners, naturally, completed racing’s Triple Crown, but 1920 winner, Man o’ War, warn’t one of ’em; his owner didn’t enter Big Red in Kentucky’s Derby.

Man o’ War won the 1920 Preakness, was then voted Best Horse of the 20th Century and shared Sportsman of the Year honors with Babe Ruth.

One of the Sportsmen was described thusly, “… He had a slightly Roman nose and notably high head carriage.”

The other one was Babe.

“Man” won by his nose.

Other Belmont winners included Panique, Comanche, Vito, Pasteurized, Phalanx, Stage Door Johnny, Crème Fraiche, Thunder Gulch, Lemon Drop Kid, Tiz the Law and last year’s winner, Mo Donegal.

Secretariat’s 2:24 win in 1973 remains the race record for now.

For fun, watch Secretariat’s Belmont performance online if you need to see a true championship athlete show why he’s a once-in-a-lifetime hero.

Tomorrow, the 155th running of the Belmont, oldest of the Triple Crown races, should include Forte, Tapit Shoes, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, National Treasure, Arcangelo, Hit Show, Red Route One and Fury.

If you recall, Mage won the Kentucky Derby and National Treasure claimed the Preakness, with Mage finishing third in May. Mage rests tomorrow.

Reading a book about horse racing recently revealed thoroughbreds are often given doses of Lasix, a diuretic, before races to lose fluid weight.

Your scribe takes that med daily but would still finish a distant third in a footrace with a seriously-pregnant woman.

Surprisingly, Lasix was used on humans first.

Sadly, over Memorial Day weekend, two more thoroughbreds were euthanized, bringing the total to 12 in recent weeks, just at Churchill Downs, causing the track to close temporarily.

Hmmm.

What else?

Atlanta pitcher Michael “Don’t-Call-Me-Mike” Soroka recently rejoined the Braves for two mound appearances then returned to Gwinnett to smooth out troublesome rough spots.

Soroka’s two Achilles’ surgeries saved his arm for almost three full seasons.

Liam Hendriks, White Sox reliever, opened his 2023 season after battling cancer and earned a win on National Cancer Survivors’ Day, June 4.

Moving onto another sport; professional golf has been in the news lately.

Michael Block, the fan/media favorite for his hole-in-one in last month’s PGA Championship, missed the U.S. Open qualifying score by two strokes and must hunt something to do next week.

Victor Hovland, who won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament Sunday, caddied for his college classmate, Zack Bauchou, in another Monday Open qualifier; Zack didn’t qualify.

Someone who did “qualify” is PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan, who on Tuesday shockingly announced merger plans for the PGA and the controversial LIV Golf.

Monahan immediately qualified for the witless protection program …