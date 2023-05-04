Can’t be 50 years since beholding the most exciting late-Saturday afternoon sporting event without Don Carson or Mario Galento in it.

Tomorrow, countless decked-out millionaires/regular fans/twenty-plus 100-pounders want a May 5, 1973, record to be broken.

“The First Saturday in May,” the “Run for the Roses,” naturally, happens annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, childhood home of Pee Wee Reese, Paul Hornung, Cassius Clay, Phil Simms, and Justin Thomas.

Tomorrow, May 6, marks the Kentucky Derby’s 149th running with 24 thoroughbreds striving to break the Derby record time of 1:59.4 set by the magnificent Secretariat, ridden to glory by Ron Turcotte, 50 years ago today.

Watching “Big Red” win that Derby, followed by the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, online, shows Secretariat’s performances remain three unsurpassed, spectacular sports moments your scribe has seen/hopes to see.

That majestic champion’s 31-length, 2:24 record Belmont win remains the gutsiest, most unforgettable effort any athlete ever delivered unto these eyes.

Penny Chenery’s Secretariat, the Last American Hero, became the first Triple Crown winner since Citation in 1948, thus the first one your scribe eyeballed.

Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet, (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) won Triple Crowns.

Tomorrow marks the 16th time the Derby has run on May 6, and a prospective field of more than 40 awaited entry, hopeful of winning only the 14th Triple Crown in 149 years.

Some unforgettable thoroughbreds have won in Louisville on May 6, beginning with Halma (1895), ridden by “Soup” Perkins, in the last Derby run over a 1.5-mile distance.

On May 6, 1896, Ben Brush won the first Derby run at 1.25 miles, still the distance the Derby’s three-year-olds cover.

Other May 6 winners were Pink Star (1907), Brokers Tip (1933), Johnstown (1939), Pensive (1944), Middleground (1950), Proud Clarion (1967), Riva Ridge (1972), Affirmed (1978), Sunday Silence (1989), Thunder Gulch (1995), Fusaichi Pegasus (2000), Barbaro (2006) and Always Dreaming (2017).

Appears no Triple Crown champion ever began its winning streak on May 6, and 2023 Derby hopefuls Arctic Arrogance, Blazing Sevens, Bourbon Bash, Classic Car Wash, Don’t Get It, Dreamlike, Dubyuhnell, Fort Bragg, Geaux Rocket Ride, Hayes Strike, Instant Coffee, Mendelssohns March, National Treasure, Red Route One, Shadow Dragon, Slip Mahoney and Two Eagles River won’t run tomorrow.

Angel of Empire, Confidence Game, Continuar, Cyclone Mischief, Derma Sotogake, Disarm, Forte, Hit Show, Jace’s Road, King Russell, Kingsbarns, Lord Miles, Mage, Major Dude, Mandarin Hero, Practical Move, Raise Cain, Reincarnate, Rocket Can, Skinner, Sun Thunder, Tapit Trice, Two Phil’s and Verifying are eligible tomorrow.

Hmmm.

While reviewing May 6, in other somewhat important sporting events on that date, Babe Ruth hit his first of 714 Major League homers (1915); English athlete Roger Bannister ran the first sub-4-minute mile (1954); and Seattle’s Gaylord Perry became the 15th pitcher to win 300 MLB games.

Perry’s name recently emerged following Max Scherzer’s first ejection (and 10-game suspension) for thrice being caught with illegal substances, which Sherzer claimed were only rosin and sweat, on his hand.

Gaylord was checked/double/triple/quadruple checked for cheating, understandably in most all his 777 MLB games; the “Ancient Mariner” thrived on the edge.

Mad Max tied Gaylord in total ejections in only 434 outings …