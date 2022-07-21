Senior Lifestyle & Health Expo returns

For the first time since 2019, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Senior Lifestyle & Health Expo on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9 am until noon.

The event will be held at the Enterprise Civic Center located at 2401 Neil Metcalf Road.

Seniors, boomers, retirees and providers of senior services are invited to attend this free, 1950’s-inspired event. The Expo’s title sponsor, Medical Center Enterprise, along with over 45 other sponsors and exhibitors will be set up to provide free health screenings and a variety of valuable resources and information.

Some of these services include assisted living, memory care, home health services and nursing care, wellness products, dancing and fitness classes, gardening tips, reverse mortgages, investment coaching, insurance and many others.

There will be food samples from McDonald’s – Murphy Family Restaurants, soda floats courtesy of Milky Moo’s, a chance to win one of several door prizes, and antique appraisals from Estate Sale Store’s Certified Appraiser Justin Peters.

Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, said, “the chamber is proud to host this event to spotlight our local businesses and organizations and provide an opportunity for people to learn more about the amazing resources, products, and services available in the area. We also want to recognize and celebrate our retired and senior citizens. As respected member of the community who have given back in so many ways over the years, we wanted to offer this one-of-a-kind 1950’s Sock-Hop themed event to show our appreciation.”

Details about this event and other Enterprise Chamber of Commerce events can be found on Facebook, and its website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. For additional questions, please contact the chamber at (334) 347-0581.