Shots fired into residence
Shots fired into residence

On July 28 at 11 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 Block of Rucker Blvd.

Officers discovered multiple rounds had been fired into an occupied residence. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival and may have been occupying a white Chevrolet Suburban during the shooting. Minor injuries were reported during the investigation.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is requesting that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

