It took from 7 p.m. CDT Friday, May 26, until 4:45 p.m. Sunday, May 28, for Turner Classic Movies’ marathon to include the Big Moroccan Theater’s favorite “soldier” during the nonstop Memorial Day weekend’s salute to valiant Americans who died defending our country.

Not John Wayne, who served this country during World War II making movies raising monies for the war chest on the home front, while also entertaining Americans/other Allied Forces between battles in various theaters of war.

Not James Stewart, who left Hollywood to become an Army Air Corps pilot flying bombing missions in WWII, Korea and one in Vietnam.

Jimmy, who returned to movie-making after his last assignment, eventually retired as a brigadier general in the Air Force Reserve.

Not Audie Murphy, the 120-pound Texas dynamo who became the most decorated American soldier for his actions during World War II, some he portrayed in the classic “To Hell and Back,” his own story.

Not Dan Duryea.

Not Broderick Crawford.

The fella born/still known as Marion Morrison following his University of Southern California football career, hit Hollywood as John Wayne, turned his cuffs up and went to playin’ cowboys in 1930.

Wayne played opposite Stewart in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “The Shootist” and “How the West Was Won,” for those keeping score at home.

During WWII, The Duke starred in “Flying Tigers,” “Reunion in France,” “The Fighting Seabees,” “Back to Bataan” and “They Were Expendable.”

After WWII came “Sands of Iwo Jima,” “Operation Pacific,” “Flying Leathernecks,” “The Sea Chase,” “The Wings of Eagles,” “Jet Pilot,” “The Longest Day,” “Donovan’s Reef,” “In Harm’s Way” and “The Green Berets.”

Murphy, who co-starred with Stewart in “Night Passage,” also featuring Duryea, played the title role in 1954’s classic “Destry,” and in “The Texican” with Broderick Crawford.

Stewart had played Tom Destry in “Destry Rides Again” in 1939 and co-starred with Duryea in “Thunder Bay” and “Flight of the Phoenix.”

Stewart, in addition to serving in the military, also appeared in movies dealing with 20th Century military doin’s, like “The Glenn Miller Story,” “The Shopworn Angel,” “Malaya,” “Strategic Air Command,” “Navy Blue and Gold” and “The Mountain Road.”

Duryea, custom made for villainous Hollywood roles he typically played, appeared in “Sahara,” “Man from Frisco,” “Ministry of Fear,” “Main Street After Dark,” “Sky Commando” and “Battle Hymn.”

Crawford appeared in “Beau Geste,” “Island of Lost Men,” “The Real Glory,” “Seven Sinners” (with John Wayne), “Keeping Fit,” “Night People,” “Last of the Comanches,” “Between Heaven and Hell,” “Red Tomahawk,” “Square of Violence” and “Up from the Beach.”

Soooo, if the “soldier” ain’t John Wayne, James Stewart, Audie Murphy, Dan Duryea or Broderick Crawford, who he is?

Aldo Ray, who in the House of Adams is the definitive American G.I., played in “Miss Sadie Thompson,” “Battle Cry,” “Three Stripes in the Sun,” “Men in War,” “The Naked and the Dead,” “What Did You Do in the War, Daddy?”, “The Green Berets,” “Suicide Commandos,” “A Torn Page of Courage” and “Inside Out.”

Ray was typically an enlisted man.

Hmmm.

Many of these patriotic movies, plus documentaries, are regularly screened in the HoA, but watching them, plus “Saving Private Ryan,” doesn’t mean your scribe knows what our soldiers felt before/on/after D-Day in 1944.

Tuesday, June 6, just ain’t long enough to honor these heroes …