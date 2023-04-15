What’s in a name?

Even a pet’s name.

Let’s see.

Somehow, Shirley Bassey’s original 1964 hit, “Goldfinger,” immediately awakens more ’60s House of Adams’ memories than any tune.

Obviously, it has something to do with the then-growing popularity of Bond, (James Bond), London Fog double-barreled trench coats, and black umbrellas.

Sultry Shirley could flat out sing; listen to her other Bond theme songs, “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Moonraker.”

Hearing “Goldfinger” instantly puts your scribe inside The Levy Theater, seated beside Chuck Gibson, where we marveled at clever character names in the third Bond flick.

Other songs from Baby Boomers’ youth momentarily erase decades/bring back mostly pleasant memories.

Manfred Mann’s version of “Doo Wah Diddy” was an ear-opener in early August ’64, when your scribe and Sharon Welch (Parrish) first heard it en route to Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band practice seated in Susan Harrison’s blue Ford Fairlane sedan while Susan was in the Post Office.

Manfred started singing just as Susan hit the sidewalk headed our way, “There she was, just a-walkin’ down the street …”

Before the tune ended, we’s all a’singin’ “Doo wah diddy diddy dum diddy do … “ and kept at it for months.

Years.

Hearing Jim and Jessie and the Virginia Boys’ “Three Widows,” it’s suddenly blaring on your scribe’s Dodge “Blue Goose” AM radio before daybreak one ’65 Saturday, rousing Danny Carmichael/your scribe while we napped, waiting for nesting cat squirrels to awaken their last time.

They were delicious, smother-fried, served over mashed potatoes that night.

Today’s last musical memory is a two-parter.

We’ll start with the second part, in Hamp Hogg’s living room in New Brockton one ’67 Sunday afternoon, when The Swingin’ Souls, a start-up band, practiced, with Hamp the lead singer/Guitarzan, Joe and Dan Bynum also plucking guitars, Burns Whittaker seated behind the drum kit, and your wannabe-band-roadie scribe, listening.

The first song they played was “Hey Baby,” their version of Bruce Channel’s monstrous hit, which’d spent four weeks atop Billboard’s charts in spring ’62.

The Souls tore it up in Brockton that Sunday, five years after your scribe first heard Bruce singing it, on a jukebox inside a fish camp, almost in the Chattahoochee River, near Columbia, about 55 miles from the HoA, and got tore up all to pieces.

Somebody kept feeding the jukebox; “Hey Baby” played 10-50 times while Mother, Daddy, their son and one of Daddy’s brothers and his wife from the Midwest tore up platters of river catfish.

Good as the fish and song were, another member of our party truly made the whole night, apparently, unforgettable.

The fifth member was an unmarried Boston Terrier belonging to our out-of-state company; he accompanied us because Mother didn’t want a strange (or any) dog loose in her HoA … so he waited in the car.

Shortly after we left home, that dog, suffering from an apparent, undisclosed chronic tore-up stomach, began, uh, breaking wind, relapsing every four miles, giving at least three of us relentless fantods.

AWFUL!

Brisk March air boring through a wing window, and Daddy’s Lucky Strike smoke partially masking the stench, saved us.

Sooo.

What’s in a name?

Especially, what was that dog’s name?

Can’t remember.

Wasn’t “Goldfinger,” “Do Wah,” “Diddy” or “Baby.”

Could’ve been “Illinois Stinky” or “Catfish Charlie” …