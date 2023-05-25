Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Upon e-x-t-e-n-d-e-d further review, Saturday, May 20, 2023, has been declared the House of Adams’ All-Time Exceptional Sports Day, despite a pall cast over the otherwise glorious day as fans remembered 87-year-old Jim Brown, who died May 19, and a thoroughbred horse which died racing Saturday.

Nell Adams would’ve said there’s “more than I can say grace over” had Mother been a sports fanatic.

Though many tag him the NFL’s GOAT running back, Brown wore No. 32, not No. 1, throughout his nine-year Hall of Fame career with Cleveland’s Browns, named for Paul, not Jim.

Other professional athletes wearing No. 32 were Magic, The Juice, Lefty, Sandy, Red Baron, Shaq, Dr. J, The Mailman, Special K, Mr. May, Dr. Memory, The Assassin, Mad Dog, Gimpy and Jack Pardee.

Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves who’ve worn No. 32 include Collin McHugh, Jeff Blauser, Joe Niekro, Ernie Johnson, Bedrock, Gimpy and Ducky Detwiler.

On May 20, Armed Forces Day, Atlanta’s Braves played Seattle’s Mariners; despite bespeckled “Shayvez” getting a rare start, Atlanta lost, 3-7, even as older fans celebrated Babe Ruth’s first grand slam centennial and his mound victory in Boston’s 6-4 win against the St. Louis Browns.

Also, May 20, Mecum Auto Auction’s Spring Fling ended in Indianapolis after selling more than 3,000 vehicles, including the 1976 Bicentennial Harley-Davidson, the last Harley Elvis bought.

The Hog sale came days after a judge settled Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keogh’s feud, deciding Prissy won’t be buried beside Elvis at Graceland but can be interred beside daughter Lisa Marie.

Sports enthusiasts also watched the rainy 105th PGA Championship’s “Umbrella War,” featuring an angry Jon Rahm’s daily gripe-a-thon, this’un against an ESPN camera-bearer displayed before a flock of drenched gluttons for punishment.

Two of golf’s biggest names, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Sadom Kaewkanjana, missed the tourney cut.

Club pro Michael Block created indelible memories for everyone.

Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 at the scary North Wilkesboro track, despite a 4-second span spotters couldn’t see their cars because of vehicles parked in the short track’s infield.

The day’s marquee event for race fans was the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico, on the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s record win.

Win-at-all-costs Bob Baffert’s National Treasure won, but tragically, Baffert’s hauntingly-named Havnameltdown stumbled during the sixth race and was euthanized.

In USFL action, Birmingham’s Stallions beat Michigan’s Panthers, 27-13.

Additionally, fans could watch NCAA Softball Regional Tournaments, hockey, soccer, NFL game replays, cornholing, basketball, Major League Fishing, lacrosse, college baseball, rugby, PBA Bowling, tennis, IndyCar Racing and the Santa Rosa Roundup, a famous rodeo.

Ain’t technology wonderful!

Compounding the day’s “what-to-watch” conundrum, movie channels stabbed directly at the HoA’s Big Moroccan Theater’s heart.

“I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang,” “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” ”Casablanca,” “Jezebel” and “Dial 1119” played on Turner Classic Movies.

“Moneyball” and “A League of Their Own” aired on Sundance and “Ford vs. Ferrari” appeared on FX.

In addition, Clark Gable starred in 1935’s “Call of the Wild” on FXM.

Sooo, which of these events proved most unforgettable on the HoA Exceptional Sports Day?

“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” won the day.

Saturday/Sunday, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club’s Michael “Ace” Block won the week.

Make that the year, like Brendan Donovan and Marcus Warren did in 2022 …