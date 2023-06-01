So, your scribe decided to repeat an effort to measure what’s happening in sports these days by collecting sports headlines for a month, trying to separate true sports stories from criminal/societal items/police/mental health departments, that can’t be blamed on global warming.

Here are the results:

“Will Smith puts Marcell Ozuna on blast after Braves-Dodgers drama.”

“The simple reason Wayne Gretzky would change underwear during NHL games.”

“Guardians rookie issues apology after killing bird with line-drive single: ‘an unfortunate sacrifice.’”

“Celtics never got over way Ime Udoka was fired for affair.”

“Trevor Bauer demoted to Japanese minor league.”

“College baseball player ejected for hot dog celebration Tuesday.”

“Alabama football freshman to receive probation, not jail time.”

“Jimmy Butler slapped with $25,000 for refusing to talk to media after Game 3.”

“College football world reacts to Georgia player’s arrest.”

“NASCAR rules on Bubba Wallace obscene gesture during Fox Sports interview.”

“NFL approves fair catches on kickoffs, further disincentivizing returns .”

“ECU player ejected. Suspended in bizarre sandwich-eating home run celebration.”

“NASCAR investigates alleged hack, racist threats, on Wallace’s radio after race.”

“ESPN analyst says Big 10 could be interested in expanding into Florida.”

“LeBron James’ stunning retirement announcement twist motivated by old demons.”

“The center of the American sports world is … Miami?”

“NASCAR world not happy with Bubba Wallace punishment news.”

“Diamond Sports Prepared to Surrender MLB Contracts if it Can’t Pay; Misses Payment to Padres.”

“Padres expert rips Manny Machado’s ‘back of baseball card’ excuses.”

“The way-too-early college football Top 25.”

“Michael Soroka had an encouraging outing in Gwinnett tonight against Durham.”

“Bryce Harper was lucky to avoid an ejection after furiously shouting at the umpire between innings.”

Glen Kuiper won’t be back on Athletics broadcasts after using racial slur on-air.”

“Squirrel’s tight-rope walk stuns Yankees fans.”

“Former Steelers RB Charged With Manslaughter.”

“PGA CEO explains what was whispered in awkward viral Brooks Koepka moment.”

“Pennsylvania baseball player dies when dugout collapses.”

“DRAG QUEEN NUNS? Dodgers facing BOYCOTTS from majority CONSERVATIVE fans.”

“Breaking: Veteran NFL Fullback Arrested Wednesday Night.”

“Oscar Mercado accidentally bounced in a home run off his glove while going for the catch.”

“George Washington University Announces New Nickname After Backlash.”

“Details Emerging From NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Investigation.”

“Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles.”

“Everyone Had Same Reaction To Bill Belichick Cheating Accusations.”

“NY Mets manager Buck Showalter blasts Pete Alonso for cursing.”

“Report: Police Searching For MLB Prospect Accused Of Murder.”

“Patrick Mahomes not getting into brother Jackson’s sexual battery case: ‘Personal thing’.”

“Club pro Michael Block heads to Colonial after dream PGA Championship.”

“A’s, Nevada officials reach agreement on stadium bill.”

“Alabama Defensive Back Tony Mitchell Placed on Probation for Three Years.”

“Shaquille O’Neal Was Finally Caught And Served In FTX Lawsuit During Heat vs. Celtics Game 4.”

“Yankees Fans Beat Each Other Senseless After Walk-Off Win.”

“A college football player invented a balaclava to reduce concussion.”

“Brewers may face relocation threat from MLB.”

“MLB fan uses Heimlich maneuver to save choking man at Nationals vs. Padres game.”

“Pelham youth sports volunteer coach arrested on 10 child porn charges; held on $300,000 bond.”

For the record, these headlines appeared in three, ahem, May days …