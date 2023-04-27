It’s a rare day indeed when Americans aren’t overrun with news of tragic events, unexplainable evil … even in sports stories, be they online, radio, TV or in print.

Sooo, on the 62nd anniversary of Braves southpaw Warren Spahn’s second career no-hitter, here are some sporting comments from yesteryear from two of Major League Baseball’s best, starting with one from Spahnie: “A pitcher needs two pitches: one they’re looking for and one to cross them up.”

Spahn, noting that Casey Stengel was his Braves manager in 1942, and with the Mets in 1965, said, “I’m probably the only guy who worked for Stengel before and after he was a genius.”

Regular readers may recall Burns Whittaker, Kris Holzapfel and your scribe were ensconced in the Soreno Hotel room next to Stengel’s when Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Marching Band attended the Festival of States in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 1964.

Nightly, we were warned to be quiet after 9 p.m. to keep from disturbing the “Ol Perfesser,” whose wit and wisdom we could’ve used.

Here’s a sampling of Stengelese, beginning with this comment about a tough player, “He could squeeze your earbrows off.”

Casey, likely in his days running the Mets (1962-65), told his barber, “Don’t cut my throat, I may want to do that myself.”

Should mention here, it’s likely Casey wasn’t in his Soreno room until long after we’d bedded down; he enjoyed time spent in bars, for which he had one rule for players, “Don’t drink in the hotel bar, because that’s where I do my drinking.”

“If anyone wants me, tell them I’m being embalmed.

Our threesome never found the hotel’s bar but did locate a couple of tunnels.

Casey said, “Good pitching will always stop good hitting and vice versa.”

About Mobile native Satchel Paige, Casey noted, “He threw the ball as far from the bat and as close to the plate as possible.”

Answering a question about Larry Gilbert, Casey said, “He’s dead at the present time.”

More Casey:

“I got a kid, Greg Goosen, he’s 20 years old and in 10 years he’s got a chance to be 30.”

“I was such a dangerous hitter I even got intentional walks during batting practice.”

“I’ll never make the mistake of being 70 again.”

To a batter, Casey said, “Let him hit ya; I’ll get you a new neck.”

About Yankee Bobby Richardson, Casey by then managing the Mets, “Look at him. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t chew, he doesn’t stay out late, and he still can’t hit but .250.”

In his early managerial days with Boston’s Braves, Casey described a young player he’d sent to the minor leagues, “Mister, that boy couldn’t hit the ground if he fell out of an airplane.”

“The trick is growing up without growing old.”

Speaking about Yogi Berra, Casey said, “He’d fall in a sewer and come up with a gold watch.”

“The secret of managing is to keep the guys who hate you away from the guys who are undecided.”

Once in a hotel lobby answering a man who’d asked, “Are you Casey Stengel?”

“Nah I’m just the fella who plays him on TV.”

Finally, for today, Casey said, “There comes a time in every man’s life, and I’ve had plenty of them …”