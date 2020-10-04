Tips for a healthy autumn

It is hard to believe autumn has arrived and the holiday season is right around the corner.

As you know, with colder weather comes peak flu activity, and the world is still dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Health officials are warning Americans to take certain precautions as these two viruses collide in hopes that the healthcare system will not be overburdened.

While we continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, it’s important to take extra steps in order to stay healthy and well this fall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says because of this pandemic, reducing the spread of flu-like illnesses this fall and winter is “more important than ever.” Although there is certainly much more to learn about the novel Coronavirus, health officials say it is possible to simultaneously contract the flu and COVID-19.

The CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommend the following tips for a healthy fall:

Individuals 6 months and older are encouraged to get a flu vaccination before October 31.

Wash your hands often with soap and clean water for 20 seconds.

Avoid spreading germs by not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.