Townsend guest speaker at RWCC meeting

Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend was the guest speaker at The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) meeting at the Enterprise Country Club on July 20.

Townsend discussed current and future projects for the city and took questions from members.

Townsend asked everyone to take the Enterprise Comprehensive Plan Vision Survey. The input will help shape Enterprise for generations to come. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/EnterprisePlan.

Also, RWCC member Judy Penuel spoke about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program she is starting in Coffee County. Once funds are raised, each Coffee County child will receive one book a month from birth up until age 5. Anyone interested in donating should contact Penuel at read@readcoffeecounty.org.

For more information about the Republican Women of Coffee County, contact RWCC President Jan White, 334-494-3763.