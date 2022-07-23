 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Townsend guest speaker at RWCC meeting

  • 0
RWCC meeting

Pictured (l-r) are RWCC President Jan White, Judy Penuel, Turner Townsend, and RWCC Vice-President for Programs Carol Boylston.

Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend was the guest speaker at The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) meeting at the Enterprise Country Club on July 20.

Townsend discussed current and future projects for the city and took questions from members.

Townsend asked everyone to take the Enterprise Comprehensive Plan Vision Survey. The input will help shape Enterprise for generations to come. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/EnterprisePlan.

Also, RWCC member Judy Penuel spoke about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program she is starting in Coffee County. Once funds are raised, each Coffee County child will receive one book a month from birth up until age 5. Anyone interested in donating should contact Penuel at read@readcoffeecounty.org.

For more information about the Republican Women of Coffee County, contact RWCC President Jan White, 334-494-3763.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert