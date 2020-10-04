Triple play and a dace class scare

Also, these kids run so hard to the safety of that next base that they often get caught when coming back, which was the case here as our heads-up hero hurried over to second base for the last out.

It was an exciting moment, much more so for the parents and fans who understood what we had just witnessed. As for the players themselves, both teams had moved on with their lives to those all-important after-game snacks and drinks.

As I drove away from the ball field I remembered a time many years ago when my own daughter Alexis had played softball, basketball, and gone to dance recitals. One time it was left to me to pick her and her best friend Amy up after their dance class. They couldn’t have been much over 6 at the time.

So there I was, waiting out in front of the dance studio for the class to end, me and the other 10 moms. I was just sort of standing with them, but also feeling alone, as I didn’t feel like I had much to add to the conversations.