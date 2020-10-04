Triple play and a dace class scare

My niece Claire is a senior at the University of Virginia. When I saw her recently she reminded me of one of her softball games I’d attended when she was 9.
Her team was the Designing Ladies and that day they faced the Big Shots. It was there that I witnessed the most rare of baseball occurrences, when 9-year old Clark Kennedy of the Ladies made an unassisted triple play.
The play is so unusual that major league baseball once went 41 years without seeing one. There have only been 15 recorded in the modern era, with the first coming from Neal Ball of the Cleveland Naps on July 19, 1909, and the most recent by Eric Bruntlett of the Phillies over a century later on August 23, 2009.
At Claire’s game it was the last inning and the Big Shots were working on an improbable rally with players on first and second and nobody out. The coach lobbed a perfect pitch to one of his better hitters, who made great contact and drove it hard and low and just over the head of young Clark on the mound, who alertly reached up and snagged the ball for out number one. Then without hesitating she instinctively ran over to first and stepped on the bag for the second out.
Now those of you who have ever spent any time with young athletes of your own will know that at this level it is often surer to run the ball to a base rather than throw it, even though Clark’s dad and Ladies’ assistant coach, Kevin, told me that they are trying to get their players to throw the ball as opposed to running it.
Also, these kids run so hard to the safety of that next base that they often get caught when coming back, which was the case here as our heads-up hero hurried over to second base for the last out.
It was an exciting moment, much more so for the parents and fans who understood what we had just witnessed. As for the players themselves, both teams had moved on with their lives to those all-important after-game snacks and drinks.
As I drove away from the ball field I remembered a time many years ago when my own daughter Alexis had played softball, basketball, and gone to dance recitals. One time it was left to me to pick her and her best friend Amy up after their dance class. They couldn’t have been much over 6 at the time.
So there I was, waiting out in front of the dance studio for the class to end, me and the other 10 moms. I was just sort of standing with them, but also feeling alone, as I didn’t feel like I had much to add to the conversations.
Thankfully the door soon opened and out came Alexis, with Amy close behind. Alexis came to me but Amy stopped, near the teacher. I told her to come on, that I was taking her home that day. Without missing a beat, Amy, who I’d known all her life, looked at me, then back to her teacher and said, “He’s not my mom,” just as she’d been taught and a little louder than I would have preferred, because the chatter from the moms suddenly stopped and was replaced by suspicious stares. Not bonding with them earlier was looking to be a costly mistake.
I began stuttering my explanations as the pack moved in closer.
I picked up Alexis to protect her (or me), and she put her arms around my neck. To this day I believe it was that hug that saved me, because the moms began to back off, perhaps sensing that while I wasn’t one of them, I was at least a dad with his little girl. And whether you’re watching them dance, play ball or do anything else really, that’s a pretty special thing.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
