TROY — Troy All-America linebacker Carlton Martial has been named to the Bednarik Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.
Martial, a junior from Mobile, is coming off a season in which he became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.
A Preseason Walter Camp First Team All-American, Martial was named the No. 35 player in all of college football by Pro Football Focus last season and was named to the PFF All-America Second Team. He was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles and tackles for loss. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven of Troy’s games and added seven or more tackles in four other games.
He ended last season as the nation’s active leader in forced fumbles per game and ranked seventh among active players in tackles for loss per game.
As a freshman, Martial was named to multiple Freshman All-America teams including USA Today, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 1969 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of 1967.
