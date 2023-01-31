Troy University announces Fall/Term 2 graduates

Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year.
The fall semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 2 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
Lindsey Bryars of Enterprise;
Jennifer Burgess of Enterprise;
Alexandria Curtis of Jack;
Alessandra Donaldson of Enterprise;
Kailly Jernigan of Jack;
Beverly Jones Jackson of Daleville;
Jeremy Kelley of Samson;
Jennifer Morgan of Enterprise;
Jason Rowley of Enterprise;
Makisha Thorn of Enterprise;
Morgan Windham of Elba;
Joseph Baril of Enterprise;
Josiah Berry of Daleville;
Rahman Bolaji of Enterprise;
Eva Bradley of Enterprise;
Ally Bryan of Enterprise;
Whitney Childs of Jack;
Parker Drennen of Enterprise;
Lainey Eiland of Brantley;
Bhret Flowers of Elba;
Gabriele Folmar of Opp;
Trang Hoang of Dong Nai, Vietnam;
Kerry Hussey of Elba;
Kyishaudra Jones of Elba;
Taylor Jones of Enterprise;
Thomas Kimbro of Brantley;
Tony Labib of Enterprise;
Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton;
Dawson Newman of Opp;
Thomas Orlando of Enterprise;
Savannah Parker of Jack;
Sarah Prescott of Jack;
Annsley Renfroe of Elba;
Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise; and,
Kelsey Thomas of Enterprise.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.