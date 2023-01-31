Troy University announces Fall/Term 2 graduates

Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The fall semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 2 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Lindsey Bryars of Enterprise;

Jennifer Burgess of Enterprise;

Alexandria Curtis of Jack;

Alessandra Donaldson of Enterprise;

Kailly Jernigan of Jack;

Beverly Jones Jackson of Daleville;

Jeremy Kelley of Samson;

Jennifer Morgan of Enterprise;

Jason Rowley of Enterprise;

Makisha Thorn of Enterprise;

Morgan Windham of Elba;

Joseph Baril of Enterprise;

Josiah Berry of Daleville;

Rahman Bolaji of Enterprise;

Eva Bradley of Enterprise;

Ally Bryan of Enterprise;

Whitney Childs of Jack;

Parker Drennen of Enterprise;

Lainey Eiland of Brantley;

Bhret Flowers of Elba;

Gabriele Folmar of Opp;

Trang Hoang of Dong Nai, Vietnam;

Kerry Hussey of Elba;

Kyishaudra Jones of Elba;

Taylor Jones of Enterprise;

Thomas Kimbro of Brantley;

Tony Labib of Enterprise;

Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton;

Dawson Newman of Opp;

Thomas Orlando of Enterprise;

Savannah Parker of Jack;

Sarah Prescott of Jack;

Annsley Renfroe of Elba;

Tagilima Strokin of Enterprise; and,

Kelsey Thomas of Enterprise.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.