Says here 2023 is a third of the way to 2024, meaning there’s excitement around schools where young’uns simply cannot wait for the next phase of their lives.

Not so in the House of Adams, where it’s almost always one yesteryear or another.

Tuesday, in Enterprise State Community College’s Conner Gallery, inside Talmadge Hall, a new free book-lending service officially opened with two links to Enterprise of another era present.

The Conner Gallery honors the late Robert and Fronnie Conner, community leaders whose contributions to Enterprise include Westgate Shopping Center. Denise and Kristen Conner, widow and daughter, respectively, of the late Rob Conner, Enterprise High School class of 1967, brought joy to the occasion.

Robert/Fronnie’s only child, Rob, your scribe’s lifelong friend, died Sept. 2, mere hours before his beloved EHS Wildcats lost to Central High in Phenix City for the first of two times last football season.

Enough about that.

Instead, it’s time to share historical events of April 30, the kind of topic Rob and your scribe texted/e-mailed about almost nightly for several years, because we felt knowing history is our primary means to avoid getting surprised in the future, like Americans did on Dec. 7, 1941.

Don’t know if this nation could now survive what all that long-ago day started.

Hmmm.

On April 30, 1492, Christopher Columbus received a royal commission to equip his fleet for a trip to the new world.

George Washington was inaugurated as the first U.S. President on this date in 1789; in 1798, the U.S. Department of the Navy was formed; and on April 30, 1859, Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” was first published.

We knew those facts, read that book, as EHS students more’n a half century ago.

On April 30:

1889—the first U.S. national holiday celebrated the centennial of Washington’s inauguration.

1900—engineer Casey Jones died when his Cannonball Express became a Mississippi trainwreck; and 170-pound Bob Fitzsimmons knocked out 270-pound Ed Dunkhost in the second round of a Brooklyn boxing match.

1904—ice cream cones were introduced at the St. Louis World’s Fair.

1939—Lou Gehrig played in his 2,130th consecutive—and last—game for New York’s Yankees; and NBC/RCA held its first public television demonstration for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and others at the New York World’s Fair.

Gehrig died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on June 2, 1941. There’s still no cure for “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”

FDR died of a cerebral hemorrhage April 12, 1945, in Warm Springs, Georgia, only 18 days after “Arthur Godfrey Time” began its 27-year run on CBS radio.

Wonder if Arthur mentioned the earth-shattering news of April 30, 1945?

The news?

Demonic Nazi Adolph Hitler, and his new bride, Eva Braun, committed suicide in Berlin’s Fuhrerbunker as the Russian Red Army reached the city.

If you watched History Channel’s “Hunting Hitler,” there’s no doubt Hitler could’ve fled to South America had that been his wish.

Hmmm.

On April 30, 1952, Mr. Potato Head was the first toy advertised on TV; Rob had one.

And on April 30, 1989, the World Wide Web was launched into the public domain, enabling communication between Conner and Adams, part being our agreement that two important modern newsie abbreviations, SCOTUS AND POTUS, look/sound like something naisty …