After 163 mass shootings through April 15, this country needs a parade, a New York City ticker-tape parade, not a good 5-cent cigar.

Two hundred six of those joyous parades have honored various recipients since Oct. 28, 1886.

For decades, New Yorkers would celebrate anything; the first ticker-tape parade broke out spontaneously celebrating the Statue of Liberty’s dedication.

On April 29, 1889, celebrants honored the centennial of George Washington’s inauguration as first U.S. President.

Ten years passed before enough tapes to ticker were gathered/released, saluting Admiral George Dewey upon his return from the Battle of Manilla.

Theodore Roosevelt was pelted with tape/streamers June 18, 1910, upon returning from an African expedition, and American athletes were feted after arriving home in August 1912, from the Stockholm Olympics, where medalist Jim Thorpe had showed out, prompting Sweden’s King Gustav V to proclaim, “You, sir, are the greatest athlete in the world!”

Thorpe replied, “Thanks, King.”

No doubt, New Yorkers got wind of plans of big doings in Enterprise in 1919; our memorable November Armistice Day Parade, and dedication of the World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument Dec. 11, ahem, possibly prompted New Yorkers to parade on Sept. 8, saluting Gen. John J. Pershing, WWI American Expeditionary Force commander.

Apparently, NYC ticker-tape parades were contagious; there were 28 of ’em in the 1920s; foreign dignitaries were inundated with tape in 11 of ’em.

Two sets of U.S. Olympic athletes got parades during the ’20s; two American sea captains/crews earned a parade apiece; and Commander Richard Byrd and Floyd Benet were honored for their 1926 North Pole flyover.

Also, that year, amateur golfer Bobby Jones was honored, and swimmers Gertrude Ederle and Amelia Gade Courson got separate parades for being the first and second women, respectively, to swim the English Channel.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh was honored for the first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

Byrd and other aviators received separate parades for later crossing the Atlantic and flyers Ruth Elder and George Haldeman were honored for their hop to the Azores.

In 1928, Amelia Earhart/crew were honored for yet another trans-Atlantic flight.

Nineteen ticker-tape parades happened during the 1930s. Among American honorees were repeaters Byrd, Jones and Earhart, plus Alabama Olympian Jesse Owens; aviator/movie mogul Howard Hughes; and Douglas “Wrong Way” Corrigan, who mistakenly flew from New York to Ireland instead of California.

Yes, he did.

Crews cleaned up after 23 ticker-tape parades from 1945-49. Among honored Americans were President Harry Truman, U.S. Army generals D.D. Eisenhower and Jonathan Wainwright; Navy admirals Chester Nimitz and “Bull” Halsey; and baseball’s Connie Mack.

There were 62 official NYC ticker-tape parades in the 1950s, 33 in the ’60s, six in the ’70s, five in the ’80s and nine in the ’90s.

There’ve only been seven parades coursing along Broadway through what’s called the “Canyon of Heroes” this century.

Too few heroes?

Now then, next Sunday, how about widespread, sorta-spontaneous Mothers’ March of Dimes parades launching a grassroots campaign to eradicate violence like that displayed in these 163 shootings in 2023’s first 105 days?

Remember 1938-54, when earlier marching mothers waged war on polio?

Remember polio?

Modern mothers shouldn’t take that long silencing evil gun-toters!

It’d be nice to savor ticker-tape parades in future Aprils celebrating years without mass shootings in what’s left of the United States …