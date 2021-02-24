Weevil baseball falls to Snead State

Enterprise State Community College’s baseball team scored nine runs, but it wasn't enough against Snead State Community College in an 11-9 loss Sunday afternoon in a game played in Andalusia at L. B. Wallace.

The Boll Weevils managed only six hits, led by Connor Varnum, who went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice.

Mac Danford went 1-for-2, drew a walk, drove in a run and scored twice.

Carter Duke went 1-for-3, drew a walk, scored a run and knocked in one.

Christian Beasley was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; Taylor Gover was 1-for-1 with three RBIs and Kyle Vogler, who went hitless, drew a walk and scored twice.

Both teams scored twice in the first inning, and Snead added two more markers in the third and another in the fourth to lead 5-2.

Enterprise plated a run each in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, but Snead rebounded with three runs each in the last two innings and fended off the Weevils who scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh inning to bring the score to its final 11-9 margin.