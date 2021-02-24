 Skip to main content
Wildcat sports spotlight
Lady Cats golf Highland Oaks tournament:

  • Isabella Holtz: 109
  • Meredith Black: 111
  • Maci McCarty: 119
  • Ansley Gatlin: 121
  • Team score: 339

Boys’ soccer wins vs Trinity:

  • JV: 5-0
  • Varsity: 3-1

Softball wins vs Pike Road

Varsity: 11-4

Upcoming:

  • Wrestling will hold an interest meeting for tryouts on Feb. 26 at Coppinville in the gym during break, on March 1 at Dauphin in the gym during break and March 2 at EHS in the competition gym at the beginning of first block. Tryouts will be held from March 22-25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Boys’ basketball will travel to Montgomery on Friday for the Elite 8 game against Mary G. Montgomery of Mobile. Tipoff is 11 a.m. at Garrett Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased on GoFan.co.
