Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub prepares to honor veterans

The newly-formed Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub has officially been recognized as a new hub for Alabama by the National Honor Flight Network and is now working on the group’s major project.

The new hub will take World War II-, Korea-, and Vietnam-era veterans to Washington, D.C., for an all-expense paid trip to see the memorials built in their honor. Veterans will visit a variety of sites, including Arlington National Cemetery, the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial.

Each hub creates its own board, finds veterans, and locates funding sources for the trips.

The Wiregrass Honor Flight is now taking applications for a future trip. Applications can be found at www.CoffeeCoutyVeterans.org. The Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub has also applied for 501©(3) status as a non-profit organization and will update its website as soon as the status has been confirmed.

A news release from the hub notes that an honor flight tour is a small token of its appreciation for the service and sacrifices of veterans. The flights are possible through the support of the community by volunteering and donations from businesses, individuals, and through fundraising events.

Travis Parker of Wiregrass Honor Flight, who organized the hub and serves as president, said it’s good to be a part of the Honor Flight Network and he is ready for the group to take the exciting step in honoring area heroes.

“This is the culmination of over six months of work that Vice President Cissy Hutto and I have put into this project,” Parker said. “My father was a World War II and Korean War veteran, but never got to go on one of these flights, so I’m dedicating this start-up to him and the others who never made it.”

Parker said the organization has added Vietnam-era veterans to the qualified status, and he knows there are many fellow veterans in the area who now qualify for the flights.

“In the future, we plan to add more current conflicts,” Parker said. “We are assembling a good team to make this dream come true, so anyone interested in helping with time, money, or in other ways, please contact us.”

He said any size donation will help in funding the trip. Donations for the Wiregrass Honor Flight Hub can be made at any All In Credit Union location.

Additionally, he said some businesses or individuals will provide the group with other resources that will be used. More information can be found at www.CoffeeCountyVeterans.org.

“Many of my family members were veterans, so they have a special place in my heart,” Hutto said. “I’m honored to represent such a fine organization and appreciate former Dothan Mayor (Mike) Schmitz for making the first donation.”

Schmitz, who serves as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, said he had previously been on a flight and said it was one of the best experiences that he’s ever had.

Pictured with WHF Vice-President Cissy Hutto is Mike Schmitz, former Dothan Mayor and present Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

WHF President Travis Parker, CASA/Mayo Mike Schmitz, WHF Vice President Cissy Hutto.