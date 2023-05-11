There’ll officially be 342 National Baseball Hall of Fame members after induction ceremonies Sunday, July 23.

Oft-traded third baseman Scott Rolen and oftener-traded former Atlanta Brave Fred “Crime Dog” McGriff, the first-sacker who made Braves faithful forget Tommy “T-Bone” Aaron, are the latest inductees.

The duo joins baseball’s brightest luminaries who improved America’s game on/off the field, some who did both, like 2022 inductee John “Buck” O’Neil, who died Oct. 6, 2006, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Buck was born in Carrabelle, Florida, about 150 miles from here on an ordinary day, Nov. 13, 1911.

One March 1984 evening, the two of us met up at Al Lang Stadium, on the waterfront in St. Petersburg, Florida, a facility now hosting professional soccer matches … whatever they are.

That night, while a Mets game was a’happenin’, we waited in line to use the lone pay phone for about 25 minutes, all filled with Buck answering your scribe’s questions.

Buck owned the creds to answer most anything about the recently-shortened game America loves and as we parted, he said, “Mr. Adams, are you ready for the secret of baseball?

“This is 55 years in Organized Baseball talking to you, and I can tell you all you need to know in four words. Are you ready for them?”

“Yessir.”

“You gotta have pitching!”

Buck added that without pitching, a team has, well, nothing.

Couldn’t help but think of that lesson when a bulletin announcing the death of a pitcher reached the House of Adams recently: Vida Rochelle Blue Jr., born July 8, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, died May 6, in Tracy, California, at the tender age of 73.

A left-hander primarily known for his award-winning years pitching for Alabama-native Charles Oscar Finley’s Oakland A’s, Vida posted a 209-161 record, off a 3.27 career earned run average. He struck out 2,175 batters during a 17-year career in which he earned a Most Valuable Player Award and three World Series titles.

Vida pitched on teams also featuring John “Blue Moon” Odom, Reggie Jackson, Sal Bando, Gene Tenace, Bert Campaneris and Jim “Catfish” Hunter, the HoF right-handed pitcher, not the legendary catfish caught/released in “Grumpier Old Men.”

Vida pitched in some big-time situations and had good numbers, but he ain’t in Cooperstown, while another southpaw of note, Sandy Koufax, is, even though his 165-87 record likely doesn’t bowl over modern fans who never saw Sandy pitch 60 seasons ago near the end of his arthritis-shortened, 12-year career.

Vida’s numbers don’t bowl nor do those of another HoA favorite lefty, “Whiz Kid” Curt Simmons, whose 20-year career 193-183 record included pitching for the Phillies and Cardinals.

Here’s the thing, in their careers Simmons started 462 games, finished 163, and Koufax started 314 games and completed 137, with 27 complete games in both 1964-65.

Vida completed 143 of 473 games he started.

Braves legend Warren Spahn, a World War II Purple Heart recipient, completed 374 of his 635 starts over 21 seasons.

Compare that, in today’s fit-as-a-fiddle, six-quality-innings-per-start, analytics era to Atlanta’s ace lefty Max “Maximus” Fried, in his seventh season, who’s started 113 games and completed, uh, four, including his team-leading one already in 2023.

Hmmm.

Currently, Fried languishes on the disabled list a second time this season, this time for a forearm strain.

Whatever that is …