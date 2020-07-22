Edward, Jr., Joseph David

Joseph David Edward, Jr. of Samson, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Medical Center Enterprise. He was 50. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from Samson City Cemetery in Samson at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm.
