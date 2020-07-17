Hornsby, Ellen R. Weeks

Ellen R. Weeks Hornsby of Samson died recently at Flowers Hospital. She was 82. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 18th at 10 am from Samson Recreation Department, next to Samson Elementary School. Public viewing will be held July 17th Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at EPC Church 104 N. Morris Street in Geneva. Burial will be in the Samson City Cemetery under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva.
